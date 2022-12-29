From Essex College to the White Lotus hotel to Nevermore Academy, it’s fair to say that 2022 was a fabulously messy year for both new and already-beloved TV characters. All the murder-mystery-solving, dramatic cheating scandals, oh so many love triangles… the list goes on. With the end of the year upon us, it’s the perfect time for epic TV moment nostalgia. And let’s be real, it’s always an ideal time to get astrological. That’s why Elite Daily paired up 2022’s messiest TV characters with the zodiac sign that best reflects them, because you can’t look to the future without reflecting on the (sometimes embarrassing) past.

This year’s superstars of the small screen intrigued fans so much for a valid reason: They’re splendidly flawed. Every overreaction, secret, and dating faux pas viewers saw made the characters come alive in super relatable ways. At the end of the day, everyone is the protagonist of their own life, and everyone is uniquely messy, which is a good thing. Otherwise, there wouldn’t be any room for character development in 2023, and that would be a tragedy.

Ahead, you’ll find the messy 2022 TV character you are, based on your zodiac sign, and realize just how much main character energy you actually have.

Aries (March 20 - April 19) Is Fierce And Sensitive, Like Maddy Perez From Euphoria

Rams don’t take any bullsh*it, and Maddy is the leading expert of that practice. Whether she’s calling out her toxic ex, Nate, or yelling at her BFF, Cassie, for hooking up with him, you don’t want to be on the other side of this fire sign’s wrath. The Gen Z legend is strong and fearless, but she also feels love and heartbreak deeply. Maddy’s Aries brand of self-awareness shines in her viral TikTok sound: “Wait, is this f*cking play about us?”

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Has Zoya Lott From Gossip Girl’s Stubborn Side

The down-to-earth, dedicated, and logical Zoya is a textbook Taurus on a bit of a (well-deserved) messy streak these days. Earth signs value routine and consistency, and in Gossip Girl Season 2, she can’t get a break from upheaval. In the midst of upsetting chaos, Zoya goes full bull, and her refusal to talk through problems leads her to sneak out to a rave and have a #bigyikes moment. Fortunately, Taurean as she is, Zoya can overcome just about anything.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Jokes To Deflect, Like Leighton Murray From The Sex Lives of College Girls

This former Kappa Beta Rho queen is the life of every party no matter which social circle is hosting. It takes, like, two seconds in a crowd for Leighton to adapt, vibe, and accurately size everyone up. In true Gemini style, she cracks jokes to deal with hard things like coming out, and, oh yeah, giving chlamydia to an untold number of people. After some reflection, though, she effectively communicates and addresses conflict. So basically, Leighton and Gemini are totally twins (no pun intended).

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Masks Their Pain, Like Conrad Fisher From The Summer I Turned Pretty

Brooding, complex heartthrobs much? Like a proper crab, Conrad is sensitive and he feels grief deeply, so he comes off as hella moody sometimes. But hey, the apple of Belly’s eye feels love as intensely as he feels pain. Sure, he makes a bit of a mess by keeping emotional secrets from his loved ones, but ultimately, every choice he makes is to protect Belly and his brother, Jeremiah.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Is The Center of Attention, Like Devi Vishwakumar From Never Have I Ever

Devi’s middle name should be Messy, TBH, but you’ve got to love her for it. Leos are magnets for attention because they’re naturally hilarious, confident, and melodramatic social butterflies. This fire sign is also ambitious — sometimes to a fault, in Devi’s case. (Was that CIA-level operation to find her harmless troll really necessary?) Of course, Devi’s desire to grow, her deep-down kindness, and her charm lead her in the right direction… eventually.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 21) Opens Up Slowly, Like Nick Nelson From Heartstopper

Sigh. New types of feelings and crushes are complicated. Nick’s journey to discover his joy in Heartstopper is a sometimes sad, sometimes beautiful kind of messy. A stereotypical popular-yet-modest Virgo, the skilled rugby player has an innocence about him and is kind to Charlie when few others are. Though it takes him a minute to fully realize it, this earth sign is madly in love, and he’ll take down all bullies who try to ruin it.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 22) Falls For Charm Easily, Like Mabel Mora From Only Murders In The Building

There’s some big Libran main character energy here — Mabel is literally an artist and a diplomat. The harmony-seeking air sign expertly balances the chaotic and conflicting energies of her partners in (solving) crime, Oliver and Charles. Her objective POV and sharp instincts lead them to answers, but not without hiccups along the way: namely, her lying GF, Alice, who enjoys murder-based art. In Alice’s defense, she does end up helping catch the killer, so this bumpy romance was for the greater good.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Is Brutally Intense, Like Wednesday Addams From Wednesday

Wednesday has the award-winning glare and deadpan delivery of every Scorpio’s wildest dreams. The quintessential scorpion even had a pet scorpion when she was a child. (RIP, Nero.) The water sign hero of Nevermore Academy is hard to read, but a master at reading others. Yes, she eggs on her own love triangle and stalks and deceives her friends, but her intensity helps her defeat villains and is ultimately her greatest power.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Enjoys Precarious Fun, Like Bobbi Connolly From Conversations With Friends

To be fair, Frances would win the No. 1 Messy prize of this show, but, like, in a cringier way. The extroverted Sagittarius of the series, Bobbi lives for fun, whether it’s hitting the clubs or flirting with and kissing a married woman. Bobbi is as fiery as her sign and she’s always on a mission to live life to the fullest and have new experiences, especially in Croatia. Let’s just say, her archer flavor of optimism comes in handy when she has to deal with tough situations.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Has The One-Track Mind Of Carlos Rodriguez From High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

In true Capricorn fashion, this future Broadway star is all about discipline and embracing responsibility. If it takes training his friends to be bad boys, jilted exes, and slappers to make their Frozen (Camp Shallow Lake Version) documentary a massive success, he’s the one for the job. HSMTMTS’ resident sea goat is the adult of the group, taking initiative to achieve goals… even when it leads to accidentally encouraging sibling-cest. Oops.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Can Be Shortsighted, Like Eloise Bridgerton From Bridgerton

Eloise may be Aquarius royalty — OK, nobility — but the water bearer wants nothing to do with London high society. This air sign’s passion for women’s rights and for mocking stuffy marriage rituals 24/7 make her a rebel, an identity she embraces. Of course, Eloise’s Aquarian hardheadedness is also her weakness. Once she’s set in her sneaky search methods and theories, she hurts her crush’s feelings and completely misses the obvious Lady Whistledown suspect.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Dreams A Bit Too Much, Like Tanya McQuoid From The White Lotus

All hail Tanya McQuoid, the queen fish of the Sicilian seas. Like every Pisces ever, this White Lotus regular is an emotional dreamer and a hopeless romantic. When in crisis, she opts for signs over hard facts, like when she asks a fortune teller about the fate of her marriage. Unfortunately, this water sign has a tendency to self-sabotage, and Tanya… kinda does that to the highest degree. Oh, to live in the Piscean fantasyland.

It’s been a wonderfully messy year for characters and stans alike. Here’s to new iconic seasons and plots thickening even more in 2023.