Isabel “Belly” Conklin believes in the possibilities of summer, that it’s the only time of year when “everything good” and “everything magical” happens. In The Summer I Turned Pretty, Belly finds just that. Based on the YA book trilogy from Jenny Han, Prime Video’s new series follows a story of first heartbreak and first love, taking readers on a roller coaster of emotions as Belly finds herself in a love triangle between two brothers. Along the way, Belly learns a lot about true friendship, crushes, and growing up. If you’ve already marathon-watched the series, you need these The Summer I Turned Pretty Belly quotes to caption your Instagram posts about summer and love.

Turning 16 doesn’t always feel like a teenage dream, and Belly is soon faced with a heart-wrenching decision when she returns to Cousins Beach. Despite it all, she’s still a dreamer who has faith in “a million promises of summer,” even if her “dream life is complicated.” Whether you’re pining over a crush who has a “smirky mouth” or waiting in anticipation for your own life-changing vacation to unfold, these Belly quotes from The Summer I Turned Pretty will leave your “belly” warm and fuzzy.

Take these words of wisdom to manifest an infinite summer like Belly, but make your “summer wish” count. Belly’s quotes from the series and book can even be used as an Instagram caption to pair with a sweet summer memory. If you’re fantasizing about a wistful summer crush or reminiscing on a past fling, these 30 Belly quotes from The Summer I Turned Pretty are sure to tug at your heartstrings.