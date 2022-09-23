A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on September 22, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

These 3 Zodiac Signs Can Expect A Very Lovey-Dovey Fall

Name a more romantic season, I’ll wait. Sure, winter has a bunch of holidays that are fun to explore with bae, summer is all about noncommittal flings, and uh, spring exists, I guess (sorry, I’m a spring hater, get over it). They all have their moments, but fall reigns supreme in terms of romance — especially for my fellow Libras and two other signs. READ MORE

Khloé Revealed The First Initial Of Her Son’s Name — And It’s Not “K”

Did I stay up late just so I could watch the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu? Yes, yes I did. And I was happy to see that the first episode explored the aftermath of the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, and specifically how it cast such a dark cloud over the revelation that Khloé and Tristan were expecting a baby boy via surrogacy. READ MORE

ALERT: Jonathan Bailey To Play Fiyero In Wicked Movies!!!

🎵 Goodness knows, the wicked’s lives are… horny, baby! 🎶 In a huge win for *checks notes* everyone, Jonathan Bailey, who smoulderd to fame as Anthony in Bridgerton, will be playing certified hottie Fiyero in the Wicked movies. I haven’t been this excited about a musical movie adaptation since High School Musical: The Musical: The Series announced a fourth movie. READ MORE

Margot Robbie Was “Mortified” That Those Barbie Movie Photos Leaked

I mean, same, but mostly because I don’t already own a pair of hot pink bike shorts. If you haven’t seen the photos yet, they’re delightful. But I can only imagine the stress of trying to film a scene and having swarms of people around you trying to snap a photo. She said that she had no idea the photos would light the internet on fire. “I was like, ‘This is the most humiliating moment of my life.’” READ MORE

