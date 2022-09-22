Although Khloé Kardashian hasn’t shared the name of her and Tristan Thompson’s second child, she did tease it during the latest episode of The Kardashians while talking with her mother, Kris Jenner. “I think the biggest thing you need to think about now is a name,” Kris said. “It is going to start with a T,” Khloé revealed. “I mean, that’s really the only names I’ve been looking at.”

Kris offered a few suggestions for baby names, including Tyler, Tucker, and Tatum. She then joked about naming Khloé’s baby after Kourtney Kardashian’s fiance, Travis Barker, and Kylie Jenner’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Travis Scott. “We could name him Travis and then just have an easy three,” Kris said, to which Khloé replied, “Oh my gosh,” while rolling her eyes. (I guess we can cross Travis off the list then, right?)

The episode, which kicked off the second season of The Kardashians on Sept. 22, ended with the birth of Khloé and Tristan’s baby via surrogate. Kim Kardashian accompanied Khloé to the hospital for the big day, and when the little one arrived, the Skims founder said he looked just like Khloé and Tristan’s first child, True.

In a confessional, Khloé called her son “a beautiful gift” and talked about how his birth marked a new beginning for her following Tristan’s paternity scandal, which involved him fathering a baby with a woman named Maralee Nichols. “Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me every single day,” Khloé said. “I’ve been feeling depressed and sad and now that my son is here, I get to move on and I get to enjoy.”

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She explained it felt like she was finally closing “that chapter” and was putting her “trauma” behind her. “Now, I finally get to start the healing process. Now, I finally get to start enjoying my life with two kids now and figuring this out,” she said.

While at the hospital, Khloé jumped on Facetime to introduce True to her new baby brother. “Hi, Snowy!” True said. “His name is not Snowy,” Khloé replied in amusement.

So, what’s the baby’s name? Well, it seems Khloé is going to make fans wait a little longer until she reveals that info.