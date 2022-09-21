Dust off your Ugg boots, because fall is finally here. While summertime’s my personal favorite season for many reasons, who can resist the changing colors of leaves, fall festivals, and pumpkin-flavored everything? This is the time of year where everything feels balanced — it’s not too hot or too cold, and the excitement of the eventual holiday season is close, but not here quite yet. It’s the perfect metaphor for the beginning of Libra season, the sign all about establishing harmony, connection, and relationships — and just in time for cuffing season. It’s impossible to talk about the beginning of fall without discussing romance, and Aries, Gemini, and Libra will be talking all about it, as this season prioritizes love and relationships for them the most.

The official beginning of fall always coincides with the sun shifting into the cardinal air sign of Libra, the sign looking to initiate connection, pleasure, and creativity. The cardinal signs are responsible for bringing forth a fresh, inspiring new energy, which is why each of the solstices and equinoxes correlate to the start of each of their seasons. As the partnership-oriented sign of the zodiac, Libra is all about pursuing companionship in a way that’s balanced and fair, and while every zodiac sign can expect to feel this energy, Aries, Gemini, and Libra will be the most affected, based on the house that Libra governs over in their birth charts. Here’s what these three can expect from a very lovey-dovey Libra season:

StefaNikolic/E+/Getty Images

Aries (March 20—April 19)

On Sept. 22, the official start of fall will begin, and the sun will step into your sister sign of Libra until Oct. 23, bringing emphasis to connection, balance, and partnership — themes you may struggle to lean into. As the independent sign of the zodiac, this season is bound to challenge you a bit, especially when it comes to your romantic endeavors, but in the best way possible. Now is the time to lean into your relationships with others, Aries, and to be reminded that you don’t have to solely rely on yourself. This season will encourage you to prioritize interdependence in a way you may often overlook, so don’t worry too much if you’re spending less time alone now. It’s a social season, and you’ll be learning a lot about how to connect with your loved ones now.

Gemini (May 20—June 21)

It’s a busy season for you, Gemini, because not only are the cosmos introducing some familiar airy, communicative vibes into your life, but the fall season is placing emphasis on your creativity, passions, and romantic endeavors. On Sept. 22, the sun will shift into your fifth house, prompting you to center balance, pleasure, and harmony in this area. Now is the time to do what you do best, Gemini: socialize and network. Libra season’s not only prioritizing your love life, but also encouraging you to find new and exciting ways to connect to others via shared interests. It’s a great time to go on fun dates, attend parties, and express yourself to the fullest. While this energy may be short lived, it’s providing you with some much-need stimulation, so be sure to soak it all up.

Libra (Sept. 22—Oct. 23)

It’s your season, Libra, which means that you’ll be feeling the romantic affects of fall more than anyone else. As the cardinal air sign of the zodiac, you prioritize connection, relationships, and unity on a daily basis, and as your season begins on Sept. 22, you’ll be feeling this energy more than ever. It’s the perfect time for you to mingle, flirt, and attend social events, something you were born to do. It’s also a period where you can expect all eyes to be on you, since the sun will be traveling through you first house of self. Don’t be too surprised if potential suitors are hitting you up left and right now, Libra, you’re a hot commodity. Just be sure to pace yourself, because this season’s bound to keep you busy.