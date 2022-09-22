Kanye Apologized To Kim For “Any Stress” He's Caused Amid Their Divorce

Another day, another development in the Kimye world. Even though Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West back in February 2021, that hasn’t put an end to their back-and-forth drama. For months after their split, West aggressively attempted to win Kardashian back — and he wasn’t quiet about it. Taking to Instagram, the rapper frequently criticized Kardashian, their custody arrangement, and her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson. It was... rough. However, it seems like West is trying to leave that drama in the past. In a Sept. 21 promo clip for a new Good Morning America interview, West apologized to Kardashian for “any stress” he’s caused her amid their divorce. Well, at least it’s a start.

During the GMA preview, West seemed to have no hard feelings toward The Kardashians star, and he even took a *smidge* of ownership for his past behavior toward her. “This is the mother of my children,” West said. “I apologize for any stress I’ve caused.”

It isn’t the first time West has attempted accountability. On Feb. 15, West apologized for taking their drama to Instagram. “I've learned that using all caps makes people feel like I'm screaming at them. I'm working on my communication,” he wrote on the social media platform. “I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I'm still learning in real time. I don't have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.”

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

However, a few months later, when Kete broke up, West went back to posting inappropriate messages on Instagram. In August, after reports of Kete’s breakup first surfaced, West posted a mock newspaper headline that read, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT 28.”

So, um, what does the rapper have to say about his questionable social media behavior? GMA host Linsey Davis asked the Yeezy designer whether he thought social media was generally more “hurtful or helpful.” He replied, “Oh, that’s one of my favorite questions this interview. I mean, we could use a car and accidentally hit somebody while we’re rushing somebody to the hospital. So it’s all in how we use it.”

Nothing like a car metaphor to make an apology stick!