Netflix’s New October Lineup Is Perfect For Spooky Season

It’s the beginning of the fall season. The costume ideas are being tossed around, the pumpkin spice is in the air, and the Halloween movies and specials are on their way. Since diving into original content, Netflix has been big into Halloween and Christmas, though with awards season also kicking off, there are as many high-end movies as there is spooky season fare. Here’s a rundown of what’s coming to Netflix in October 2022 to celebrate the seasons.

Netflix is kicking off the month of TV series with teenage nostalgia starting with the final season of Derry Girls, more Big Mouth, and the new series based on Christopher Pike’s The Midnight Club. There’s also a new season of Unsolved Mysteries arriving in October and the debut of Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. In reality shows, Love is Blind is back for Season 3, Nailed It! returns for Season 7, and the debut of The Mole arrives this month.

In movies, there’s the would-be modern classic All Quiet On the Western Front, which is pushing for award-season love. In fantasy, the adaptation of The School for Good and Evil arrives this month. And, of course, there are horror films like The Curse of Bridge Hollow, Old People, and the terrifying documentary Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix for October 2022.

Oct. 1

17 Again

30 Minutes or Less

60 Days In Season 3

Any Given Sunday

Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2

Call Me by Your Name

Charlotte’s Web

Chocolat

City Slickers

The Color Purple

Gladiator

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Love You, Man

Labyrinth

Land of the Lost

Last Seen Alive

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

National Lampoon’s European Vacation

National Lampoon’s Vacation

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Point Break

Risky Business

Robin Hood

Runaway Bride

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sex and the City 2

Sex and the City: The Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Vegas Vacation

Walking Tall

Wedding Crashers

Yes Man

Oct. 2

Forever Queens (Netflix Series)

Oct. 3

Chip and Potato: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

Jexi

Oct. 4

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester (Netflix Comedy)

Oct. 5

Bling Empire: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

High Water (Netflix Series)

Jumping from High Places (Netflix Film)

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (Netflix Film)

Nailed It!: Season 7 (Netflix Series)

The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero (Netflix Series)

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave (Netflix Documentary)

Togo (Netflix Film)

Oct. 6

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake (Netflix Documentary)

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo (Netflix Documentary)

Oct. 7

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Netflix Documentary)

Derry Girls: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

Doll House (Netflix Film)

Glitch (Netflix Series)

Kev Adams: The Real Me (Netflix Comedy)

Luckiest Girl Alive (Netflix Film)

Man on Pause (Netflix Series)

The Midnight Club (Netflix Series)

The Mole (Netflix Series)

Oddballs (Netflix Family)

Old People (Netflix Film)

The Redeem Team (Netflix Documentary)

TIGER & BUNNY 2 Part 2 (Netflix Anime)

Oct. 9

Missing Link

Oct. 10

LEGO Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized- Part 2

Spirit Rangers (Netflix Family)

Oct. 11

The Cage (Netflix Series)

DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show (Netflix Comedy)

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever (Netflix Comedy)

Island of the Sea Wolves (Netflix Documentary)

Oct. 12

Belascoarán, PI (Netflix Series)

Blackout

Easy-Bake Battle (Netflix Series)

The Nutty Boy (Netflix Family)

Wild Croc Territory (Netflix Series)

Oct. 13

Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Exception (Netflix Anime)

The Playlist (Netflix Series)

The Sinner: Season 4: Percy

Someone Borrowed (Netflix Film)

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal (Netflix Series)

Oct. 14

Black Butterflies (Netflix Series)

The Curse of Bridge Hollow (Netflix Film)

Everything Calls for Salvation (Netflix Series)

Holy Family (Netflix Series)

Mismatched: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Take 1 (Netflix Series)

Oct. 15

Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween

Under the Queen’s Umbrella (Netflix Series)

Oct. 16

Dracula Untold

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Oct. 17

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant (Netflix Family)

Oct. 18

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles (Netflix Comedy)

LiSA Another Great Day (Netflix Documentary)

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6 (Netflix Series)

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 (Netflix Weekly Series)

Oct. 19

The Green Glove Gang (Netflix Series)

Love Is Blind: Season 3 (Netflix Weekly Series)

Notre-Dame (Netflix Series)

The School for Good and Evil (Netflix Film)

The Stranger (Netflix Film)

Oct. 21

28 Days Haunted (Netflix Series)

Barbarians II (Netflix Series)

Descendant (Netflix Documentary)

From Scratch (Netflix Series)

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule (Netflix Series)

ONI: Thunder God’s Tale (Netflix Family)

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys (Netflix Family)

Oct. 22

LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show

Oct. 23

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping (Netflix Comedy)

Oct. 24

The Chalk Line (Netflix Film)

Oct. 25

Barbie Epic Road Trip (Netflix Family)

Blade of the 47 Ronin

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (Netflix Comedy)

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Netflix Series)

Oct. 26

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn (Netflix Documentary)

The Good Nurse (Netflix Film)

Hellhole (Netflix Film)

Robbing Mussolini (Netflix Film)

Oct. 27

Cici (Netflix Film)

Daniel Spellbound (Netflix Family)

Dubai Bling (Netflix Series)

Earthstorm (Netflix Documentary)

Family Reunion: Part 5 (Netflix Family)

Hotel Transylvania 2

Romantic Killer (Netflix Anime)

Oct. 28

All Quiet on the Western Front (Netflix Film)

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself (Netflix Series)

Big Mouth: Season 6 (Netflix Series)

Drink Masters (Netflix Series)

I AM A STALKER (Netflix Documentary)

If Only (Netflix Series)

My Encounter with Evil (Netflix Documentary)

Wendell & Wild (Netflix Film)

Wild is the Wind (Netflix Film)

Oct. 29

Deadwind: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

Oct. TBD