10 Things You Should Know Before Dating A Libra

Fair. Loyal. Intellectual. Creative. Charismatic. Have I piqued your interest yet? If so, I'm here to tell you all the things you need to know before you date a Libra, because those five words are some of Libras’ best personality traits. Elite Daily spoke with astrology experts to get the scoop on courting a Libra, so strap in for potentially the most exciting and romantic ride of your life.

Libra is ruled by Venus — planet of love and beauty — and is represented by a scale, which symbolizes balance. Yet the zodiac signs they’re most attracted to aren’t always as stable — in a good way. According to pop culture astrologer Kyle Thomas, “Astrologically, Libra is extremely connected to the air [and] fire signs.” (Air signs are Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius; fire signs are Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius.) This is because “they are extroverted signs and crave stimulation, mental connection, and like spontaneity,” says Thomas. “There is an intuitive flow and often a match of interests and lifestyles.”

Libras usually seek peace and harmony in every aspect of life. When it comes to relationships, they may be drawn to some drama “in order for things to not get stale,” Thomas says — but they wholeheartedly value romance and love discovering what makes their partner tick.

Needless to say, the cardinal sign really has it all. If you’re dating a Libra man, a Libra woman, or a Libra enby, you’re in for a real treat. Before you enter into a relationship with a Libra — or even if you’re in one already — here’s some important information you should know:

1. Libras are hopeless romantics.

Libras may have dealt with their fair share of romantic disappointments just like everyone else, but they don’t let that stop them from being hopeless romantics and believing in fairy-tale endings. According to Christa Westaway, House of Intuition’s reader and practicing astrologer, “Although Libra is an air sign — which means it governs intellect and the mind — it’s Venus-ruled. Venus rules love and pleasure.”

2. Libras are observant.

According to Thomas, “A Libra is perceptive. They naturally know how to read people and are very good at pleasing [someone else’s] needs.” Libras have a deep understanding of the ways of the world and knows how to reach out to many people. This can make them incredibly nurturing in relationships, and they have the ability to remember the little things about their partner that make them feel loved.

3. There’s a reason their symbol is a scale.

Not only do Libras try their best to maintain balance in their own life, but they want stability in their loved one's lives as well. “A Libra craves balance, and while they may at times struggle with it, it is one of their karmic lessons in this lifetime,” says Thomas. “They will often give of themselves rather than take in order to create more balance in partnerships.”

4. They know how to turn on the charm.

Thomas refers to Libra as “one of the most charming zodiac signs of all.” Libras love to be courted and aren’t ones to settle. (If you're lucky enough to be a Libra’s date, be sure to have red roses and dinner ready by candlelight.)

According to Thomas’ article entitled “Love And Sex With Libra,” Libras “[want] to live a romance that is worthy to be talked about because this sign is known for their natural ability to be likable and popular. [They’re] able to shift and blend in with any surrounding yet always bring a special elegance to stand out from the crowd.” All in all, there’s no way you won’t notice a Libra when they enter the room, so you better be prepared for all the extra attention when you’re dating one.

5. Libras are givers.

They may tend to put the needs of others before their own. From being there for their best friends to not canceling on a date, they do their best to respect everyone's time. “Even if our Venusian Libras are prone to people-pleasing, their charm, intelligence, and sweetness toward those they love and respect draw in those who seek empathy,” says Westaway.

6. A Libra is everyone's friend.

You won’t find a Libra trying to make enemies. Not wanting to tip the scale too much in one direction, the Libra befriends everyone. “[A Libra’s] ability to be harmonious and generous toward others gains them popularity within their social groups and in attracting new relationships,” Westaway tells Elite Daily. So, don’t be surprised if your Libra lover just so happens to know everyone that you know.

7. They have as good a time on the couch as they do on the town.

Libras are attracted to liveliness and laughter, and they live their best life in the company of someone who cares about them. But you can just as easily find them curled up with a good book on the couch as you can at the bar. Again, that’s the thing about the Libra: They’re the zodiac sign of balance. That’s why dating a Libra will be just as balanced of an experience.

8. Libras are optimistic.

A Libra is a practical but also optimistic spirit. According to Thomas, “They tend to be drawn to hope and ideals because of their air sign energy.” They’re always willing to see the bright side of things and find hope in all sorts of possibilities. But don’t mistake that for toxic positivity. Libras are just as willing to acknowledge the darker aspects of life.

9. They’re sensual, too.

Thomas says the Libra can be "sensual" and "sensitive" because they really hate conflict. “They will put great effort to make sure everyone is happy and that peace is achieved,” he tells Elite Daily. This zodiac sign is incredibly tuned in to the energy of the room, and if they notice conflict is arising, a Libra will do their best to smooth things over and keep the energy light. You can always rely on a Libra to use their sensuality and empathy to leave you feeling so much better than you did before.

10. Libras stand up for what’s right.

Aside from a Libra’s soft and sensitive aura, let’s not forget that they are also the zodiac sign of justice. When they witness someone being wronged, a Libra can’t help but stand up for them. However, a Libra evokes justice in their own sneaky way. Remember how Libras don’t like conflict? While they may not be willing to fight, yell, or cause a scene, a Libra will always find a way to tip the scales so that everything is just and fair. You can always trust a Libra to be your moral compass.

Experts:

Kyle Thomas, pop culture astrologer

Christa Westaway, reader and practicing astrologer at House of Intuition