Margot Robbie Was "Mortified" When Those Barbie Set Photos Leaked

The Barbie movie might not be coming out until the summer of 2023, but the highly anticipated film has already attracted significant attention. Photos from the set of the Greta Gerwig-helmed flick went viral earlier this year, as Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) were seen rollerblading and enjoying the California sun together.

The photos were thrilling for Barbie fans who can’t wait for the upcoming movie. But, for Robbie, they were a moment she’d rather forget. In a Sept. 20 interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Aussie actor confessed that she and Gosling were horrified by the crowds of people who showed up to the set to try to get a closer look.

“I can’t tell you how mortified we were,” Robbie said when Fallon held up a photo of her and Gosling skating together. “We look like we’re like laughing and having fun, but we’re dying on the inside. Dying. I was like, ‘This is the most humiliating moment of my life.’” She said that she had no idea the Barbie set photos would light the internet on fire.

“I knew that we had some exteriors to shoot in LA. I knew once you were doing exteriors, you’re gonna get papped. There’s probably going to be a little crowd of people who are going to take notice because, you know, we stand out a little bit in those outfits. And so I knew there was going to be a little bit of attention, and probably some photos would get out there, but not like it did,” she said. “It was like mad. It was like hundreds of people watching all time.”

Robbie stars in the forthcoming film as the iconic doll character, starring opposite Gosling. But Robbie won’t be the only Barbie in the movie: actors Issa Rae and Hari Nef are slated to play other Barbies, while Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa will play other Kens.

Barbie hits theaters July 21, 2023.