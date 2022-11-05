A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on November 4, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

HOW T-PAIN & CAROLE KING INFLUENCED MEGHAN TRAINOR’S SOUND

Eight years after “All About That Bass” positioned her as America’s answer to Adele, Trainor is picking back up her retro vibe with her latest album, Takin’ It Back. Elite Daily spoke with her about how Carole King and Frank Sinatra influenced her songwriting ability, and how T-Pain has shaped her ear for harmonies. Yes, T-Pain. READ MORE

Selena Gomez Said That Her Breakup With Justin Was The “Worst Possible Heartbreak”

Wow, it’s been a big year for Jelena-verse: first, Hailey Bieber spoke up about the rumored “feud” between her and Selena, then we had an epic photo op putting all those rumors to rest. And now, Selena is speaking up about the breakup — and its aftermath — in her new documentary, My Mind and Me. READ MORE

TRENDING

Nancy Rodriguez Reflects On Her Abortion Conversation On Love Is Blind

When Nancy Rodriguez signed up to be on the Dallas-based season of Love Is Blind, she had no idea she’d be remembered for sharing her views on abortion. Season 3 was filmed in summer 2021, long before the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ended the national right to an abortion in the United States. “Timing is insane,” Rodriguez tells Elite Daily. “Obviously we didn't know Roe v. Wade was going to be overturned.” READ MORE

Tom And Gisele’s Custody Agreement Sounds Interesting

Sometimes I think about how rich people really do live in a different universe, and this latest dispatch from the front lines really drives that point home. Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are getting divorced, and their shared custody agreement for their two children is pretty chill. READ MORE

MORE FUN STUFF

Get all this (and more) in your inbox — subscribe to the Elite Daily newsletter.