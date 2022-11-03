Sophie Turner has joined Megan Fox, Lily Collins, and Dakota Johnson in the bang gang, thanks to a new hairstyle. Debuted on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards, the Game of Thrones actor’s slightly wispy ‘do was nothing short of modern and edgy. Rather than maintaining the same thick volume across her forehead, Turner’s new blunt bangs thinned slightly between her brows. You definitely can’t find anything like this look across any of the seven kingdoms.

Maintaining her new ‘do’s “stark” vibes and moody energy, Turner opted for an edgy approach to her makeup. The combination of lightly buffed-out blush, richly smoked-out liner, and rosy lipstick was the perfect blend of ice queen and sultry vixen. The star of the look was definitely her new haircut which, while fresh, wasn’t wholly unfamiliar to the X-Men: Dark Phoenix actor.

Turner isn’t new to the wonderful world of forehead fringe. She was “bang’d up” back in May 2021. A blonde at the time, Turner showed off a far wispier pair of bangs on her Instagram Stories. Both then and now, Turner opted for a brow-grazing length that dipped into her eyes. This time around, she’s gone much thicker and blunter.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To achieve her new hairstyle, the new mom Turner-ed to Jacob Rozenberg, a celebrity hairstylist who’s worked with Karli Kloss and Dove Cameron. Rozenberg is also responsible for Anne Hathaway’s recent Devil Wears Prada throwback bangs so you know he can create an iconic ‘do.

For Turner’s wintry blunt bangs, he broke out some deep auburn color — she was seen with slightly more copper-toned red hair just a few weeks prior — and hair shears that really calibrated volume for maximum effect. Add in Turner’s dark, smudgy makeup and you’ve got an angsty look that screams “winter is coming and I can’t wait for it.”