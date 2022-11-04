No jitters here.
Ditching caffeine isn’t easy, especially if you have a busy life and lose steam quickly. However, high doses of caffeine daily can increase stress hormones in a short-term dopamine kick, making it addictive. If you’re looking for a energy-boosting stand-in for your morning coffee without the afternoon crash, these eight caffeine alternatives will do the trick.
There are so many traditional, revitalizing remedies that have been around much longer than the classic cup of joe. You don’t have to sacrifice a cozy beverage in the morning, because many of these options can be served as familiar, sweet sips to give your morning a kickstart. Click through for natural, non-caffeinated alternatives to revive your energy.