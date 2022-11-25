A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Nov. 24, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Kate Middleton Honored Princess Diana In A Very Glamorous Way

Kate Middleton’s tiara drought is finally over. While the Princess of Wales frequently wears jewelry from the royal family’s extensive collection, fans of the princess haven’t seen her wear a tiara since 2019, which is heartbreaking if you love a diamond-studded royal fashion moment. For Middleton’s first time wearing a tiara in nearly three years, the princess opted not only to dazzle, but also to pay tribute to her late mother-in-law. READ MORE

All Of Gossip Girl's Thanksgiving Episodes, Ranked By Drama

Much like Friends and New Girl, the original Gossip Girl became known for its Thanksgiving episodes. When fall rolled around, fans could always count on the Upper East Siders to serve up a heaping helping of drama. Secret relationships, family feuds — everything was on the table. It quickly became common TV knowledge that no one could serve up Turkey Day ’tude like Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf. READ MORE

Inside Harry Styles’ Pleasing’s Super Magic Holiday Pop-Up

You’ll be *pleased* to know that Styles’ beauty and skin care line, Pleasing, has decked the halls of three new holiday pop-up shops in New York, Los Angeles, and London to celebrate the brand’s first birthday and the launch of a new micro-collection. Inside you’ll find dreamy interiors, exclusive merch, and curated shopping guides for local small businesses. READ MORE

Emma Myers On Her Breakout Role In Wednesday

Emma Myers shines in her breakout role as the perpetually perky and cheerfully colorful Enid Sinclair in Netflix’s Wednesday. “I would consider myself more a Wednesday because I am very introverted and I don’t have a lot of energy,” Myers tells Elite Daily. “Enid’s very, very energetic and loves talking to people, while I, on the other hand, get really nervous.” READ MORE

