Harry Styles revels in being the gift that keeps on giving to his fans. Despite the Harry’s House singer having just wrapped the main stretch of his 15-night residency at the L.A. Forum, the pop icon somehow still found the time to get into the holiday spirit. You’ll be *pleased* to know that Styles’ beauty and skin care line, Pleasing, has decked the halls of three new holiday pop-up shops in New York, Los Angeles, and London to celebrate the brand’s first birthday and the launch of a new mico-collection. Inside Styles’ Pleasing holiday pop-up shop in NYC, you’ll find dreamy interiors, exclusive merch, and curated shopping guides for local small businesses.

The pop-up’s celebration of small businesses is no coincidence. Each Pleasing Holiday Shop will open on Saturday, Nov. 26, which American Express has dubbed Small Business Saturday. In addition to all the Pleasing goodness, each shop is outfitted with a bulletin board that encourages visitors to shop small and locally. The three locations will remain open throughout the holiday season, closing on Dec. 23, so you can get your Harry holiday fix again and again.

Ahead of the shops’ Thanksgiving weekend debut, I visited Pleasing’s Holiday Shop in NYC for a sneak peek of the festive fun. The shop didn’t just deliver a healthy dose of “campy wonder,” the vibe promised by Pleasing’s creative directors Molly Hawkins and Harry Lambert, it fully transported me to a retro dreamland. If visiting a Pleasing pop-up is on your seasonal to-do list, here’s everything you need to know:

Where Can I Find The Pleasing Holiday Shops?

Pleasing’s three holiday stores in New York, Los Angeles, and London can be found at the following locations:

When Are The Pleasing Holiday Shops Open?

Harries can visit the NYC and L.A. locations seven days a week from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. The London store will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Inside Harry Styles’ Pleasing Holiday Shop

As with previous international Pleasing pop-ups, each location’s design incorporates specific elements that honor each city, while also celebrating the brand’s next micro-collection, Super Magic Family Time, which will debut Friday, Nov. 25, just ahead of the pop-up’s opening.

When I stepped inside the NYC Pleasing Holiday Shop, I was instantly charmed by its warm, vintage furnishings and wallpaper peppered with florals and delicate deer designs. Cozy shag and petal-printed rugs covered the floors, while chestnut wall moldings wrapped the space in retro charm. A plush sofa upholstered with a Super Magic Family Time print welcomed me to curl up by the nearby wood-burning stove.

As I marveled at the colorful Pleasing blankets (that I could, fortunately, take home with me) and the teal porcelain poodle flanking the antique stove (that I, unfortunately, could not take home with me), I realized I was looking at some major design inspo for my new apartment.

What Can I Buy At The Pleasing Holiday Shops?

The Pleasing Holiday shops will be offering exclusive apparel ranging from hoodies and pullovers to pajama shorts, ranging in price from $60 to $110, and three new colorways of the viral Pleasing Beach Bag, which is priced at $55. That adorable blanket I coveted will also be shoppable in three colorways. Also up for grabs are three delightful Christmas tree ornaments, which cost $20 each. Take your pick of a rose-colored robot, a yellow Jell-O tower, and a mini version of the poodle I considered kidnapping.

In addition to the new Super Magic Family Time micro-collection, beauty products from Perfect Pearl, Shroom Bloom, Hot Holiday, and the Pleasing x Marco Ribeiro micro-collection will be available for purchase. The shop’s “Pick & Mix” display also allows you to choose your own Pleasing polish adventure and curate your own set of four polishes from any of Pleasing’s offerings.

If you’re planning on stopping by one of Styles’ Pleasing Holiday Shops, prepare to be swept up into a sense of throwback wonderment and holiday cheer. Personally, I was beyond pleased. I was positively charmed.