Leave it to Harry Styles to be the mastermind behind the ultimate springtime oasis. Days before the spring equinox, the Grammy-winning musician’s beauty line, Pleasing, launched its second micro-collection called Shroom Bloom, and its retro packaging alone is so colorful and trippy, it’s akin to Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory. In conjunction with the launch, three Pleasing pop-up shops are opening in the U.S. and the U.K. and I’m here to give you an inside look at the spring-themed space in New York.

On the morning of Tuesday, March 15 — the official launch date of Pleasing’s Shroom Bloom collection — I went to Harry Styles’ Pleasing pop-up shop in NYC to experience everything it had to offer ahead of the public (and the line forming outside), and it’s so worth the trip if you’re able to visit. Between the floral wallpaper and pastel backdrop worthy of your next Instagram photoshoot, you’ll feel like you’re wading through a watermelon sugar high.

Strangely — albeit, most likely intentionally — the space fits the narrative the brand suggests in its March 7 Instagram post: “The air feels cool, your senses are heightened. [...] There are endless possibilities waiting for you.” What is this sorcery? I wondered. And then I realized, it’s simply the magic of Harry Styles.

If you want to see and explore one of Harry Styles’ Pleasing pop-up shops yourself, here’s everything you need to know:

Where Are The Pleasing Pop-Up Shops Located?

So far, there are a total of three Pleasing pop-ups set up in three big cities: New York, Los Angeles, and London, all of which hold a very special place in Styles’ heart.

The Pleasing NYC Shroom Bloom Pop-Up Address: 345 Broome Street, New York, NY, 10013

345 Broome Street, New York, NY, 10013 The Pleasing L.A. Shroom Bloom Pop-Up Address: 529 La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 10013

529 La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 10013 The Pleasing London Shroom Bloom Pop-Up Address: 81 Redchurch Street, Shoreditch, E2 7DJ

Though no other locations have been announced as of press time, the brand did say fans can expect “more soon.”

When Are The Pleasing Pop-Up Shops Open?

Each of the Pleasing pop-ups have the exact same hours in their respective time zones:

March 15: 4-8 p.m.

March 16: 4-8 p.m.

March 17: 4-8 p.m.

March 18: 2-8 p.m.

March 19: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

March 20: 12-4 p.m.

What Can I Buy At The Pleasing Pop-Up Shops?

You can purchase all of the goods from Pleasing’s Shroom Bloom collection, which includes Acid Drops Lucid Overnight Serum ($35), Hand + Nail Balm ($25), and new nail polish shades like Sprouting ($20) and The Whole Dewniverse ($20).

For more information on Pleasing’s Shroom Bloom collection by Harry Styles, or to shop the first micro-collection, Perfect Pearl, visit Pleasing.com.