Chlöe Bailey has the holidays on her mind. For Halloween, the R&B singer channeled elaborate portrayals of two alluring movie characters: X-Men’s Storm and Space Jam’s Lola Bunny. But Chlöe isn’t resting in her spooky season laurels for long, as she’s already moved on to the next festivity and another creative project. No, not Thanksgiving or Christmas. Small Business Saturday, baby.

For the annual Nov. 26 consumer holiday, the performer teamed up with American Express for a new jingle aptly titled “Shop Small Soundtrack.” The jingle is being used by shoppers and small business owners on TikTok. Sonically, this song embodies that snappy flare that’s made Chlöe an undeniable star. With bouncy production, the singer coos that lending support to your favorite small business will never be out of style and reassures that “ballin’ on a budget” is the ultimate assignment this year.

This is just the latest music project from the prolific young artist. Since her rise as one-half of sister duo Chloe x Halle, Chlöe has let her vocal prowess speak for itself through a series of mesmeric solo singles, including her recent late-night anthem “For The Night,” featuring Latto. Having just won her first music award (Best R&B at the 2022 EMAs), Chlöe’s career is just getting started.

Below, she speaks with Elite Daily about her Small Business Saturday jingle, the creative process behind her Halloween costumes, song covers, and what fans can expect from her future solo endeavors.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Elite Daily: I would love to know how the Small Business Partnership with American Express came about.

Chlöe Bailey: I already love supporting small businesses because they truly represent my community and the neighborhoods that I grew up in. I get to support my community and share how I do that and also create a really fun sound. Music is so much fun for me, and I do it every single day. It was an easy partnership to be a part of.

ED: Was this process of creating the soundbite [can we say jingle instead of soundbite?] for TikTok different than creating a fully fleshed-out song?

CB: Yes, it was definitely different because it’s a lot shorter than the songs that I create. You usually have a full two-and-a-half to four minutes to tell the story from beginning to end. And this [song] was taking a little soundbite and a little moment. I was like, OK, “What are some cute tongue-in-cheek sayings that I can say that support small businesses, but still we can ball on a budget and make it cool, exciting, still fun, and not count anyone out?’”

One of my favorite songs is MIA’s “Paper Planes.” I loved how she had the cash sound in [the chorus], so I added some cash sounds in there. Then, my younger brother Branson, I was going through some of my old voice memos and I recorded him beatboxing as a joke, and I ended up sampling him in [the song].

ED: What are a couple of your favorite small businesses?

CB: In doing this [partnership], I got to go to a few of my favorite shops. I love Candle Delirium. It’s where I get all of my favorite candles. And I love Crystal Shrine. They have the best candles as well, and crystals and incense. Those are my top two for sure.

ED: Let’s talk about your Halloween costumes from this year, which were great. How do you bring those visions to life?

CB: If I’m being completely honest, my favorite part of Halloween is getting dressed up. In everyday life, I love playing dress up, and I think that’s why my personal style is so out there. Diva-ish, sparkly, and everything like that. I’ve always loved Lola Bunny from Space Jam, and I think she’s so cute and sexy and flirty. Those are all of the things that I hope I possess, and I love her. So I was like, “I’m going to do her and my favorite superhero Storm.” I shot them all in one day, and it was so much fun.”

ED: Yeah, they were gorgeous. How long did it actually take you to get ready for each costume?

CB: I think hair and makeup took an hour each, and it took 15 minutes to shoot it. It was really all about picking the photo and CGI’ing it to match all of the proper details, so that was fun.

ED: Did any friends, family, or your sister Halle get a chance to see it in person before you posted the looks online?

CB: [Halle] didn’t get a chance to see it in person, which sucks because we were planning to go to all of these Halloween parties together and do our duo costume. We’ll have to save that for next year because I had a really incredible time in North Carolina for their homecoming and was performing all weekend. Sadly, I did miss all the Halloween parties and Halloween, so I’m happy I did take those pictures ahead of time or I wouldn't have been able to celebrate in the festivities.

ED: If you had to choose between your Storm and Lola Bunny costume from this year compared to your Betty Boop, Lola, and Niobe from Matrix costume from last Halloween, which one was your most favorite to transform into?

CB: I think my favorite, favorite, favorite, favorite one will still be Lola from Shark Tale. I was happy to do [this costume] because everyone would always kind of say as an insult that I looked like her.

ED: Speaking of characters, your sister Halle stars as Ariel in the live-action Little Mermaid movie. Have you had the chance to see the movie yet?

CB: [Laughs] I have not seen the movie yet. So you already know when it’s time for the premiere and when it comes out in theaters, I’ll be there in my seat. I’m so excited and so proud of her. When I saw the teaser, I cried and had chills. It was really exciting to see all of the [young fans] and women who were dressing up as her for Halloween this year, too. It was her interpretation of Ariel, and they brought it to life and that really brought a huge smile to my face.

ED: You recently dropped your single “For The Night” featuring Latto. How was it working with her?

CB: I love Latto. She is so genuine, down-to-earth, and just a really special person. I’m happy that she honored and graced her presence on this song. Even before we worked together, she’s just always been so genuine and I’m grateful to have her friendship aside from this song. She’s just a really sweet person.

ED: You’ve covered so many songs, like Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” and Nina Simone’s classic “Feeling Good.” If you could cover a song with dancers, background singers, and your own stage design, what song would you choose?

CB: The first one that currently popped in my head? “Jolene” by Dolly Parton. Ooh, and “Alien Superstar” by Beyoncé. I love that song. I think it’s incredibly made. Also, any song by Kate Bush. I love how witchy her voice sounds. It would be really cool to bring that visual to life. Very haunting.

ED: What else can fans expect to hear from you in the year?

CB: In the year? Holy. Honestly, I don’t know. I will just have to see right along with them. I’m surprising myself and creating every single day. So I’m just as along for the ride as fans are.