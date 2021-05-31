Halle Bailey Shared A Sweet Pic With The Prince Eric From Her Little Mermaid

Halle Bailey is the new siren of the sea. Disney’s The Little Mermaid is the latest animated classic to get a live-action remake, and Bailey just shared the first photo with her prince, set to be played by English-American actor Jonah Hauer-King. They say there’s nothing like a classic, but Disney's live-action Little Mermaid looks like it’s going to be the dreamiest nautical fairytale yet.

Directed by Rob Marshall, the film will include music from the original movie as well as elements both old and new. Also joining the star-studded cast will be Melissa McCarthy (voicing Ursula), Awkwafina (voicing Scuttle the seagull), Daveed Diggs (voicing Sebastian) and Jacob Tremblay (voicing Flounder).

The reimagined Disney classic is exciting in more ways than one. Not only do Disney fans get to see a new twist on a fan-favorite, but Ariel is being played by a Black woman for the first time, which makes Bailey’s role all the more empowering.

"I just feel like this role was something bigger than me and greater and it's going to be beautiful. I'm just so excited to be a part of it,” she told Variety at the Power of Young Hollywood gala.

You can see Bailey’s first photo with her Prince Eric below.

Ahead of the film’s release, here’s every detail to know.

The Little Mermaid Release Date

The Little Mermaid live action is currently slated to be released in theaters on July 9th, 2021.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Little Mermaid Trailer

Disney hasn’t released a trailer for the live action film just yet, so fans may have to wait to catch the action in theaters.

The Little Mermaid Cast Members

In addition to A-listers like Bailey, McCarthy, and Awkwafina, Javier Bardem will be joining the cast as King Triton. Additionally, it was announced Jessica Alexander will be joining the cast (in a currently unspecified role).

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

The Little Mermaid Soundtrack

The Little Mermaid will feature songs from the original 1989 film, but will also feature new music from Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.