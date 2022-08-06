Chlöe Proved Why She's Beyoncé's Protégé By Singing This Renaissance Song

Leave it to Beyoncé to drop a fire album that’s already inspired a viral singing challenge. When Beyoncé released RENAISSANCE it reportedly hit 43.25 million plays on Spotify within the first 24 hours. Of all 16 tracks, the most vocally challenging is definitely “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA,” a slow jam that’s filled with impressive runs. Many people have taken a crack at replicating Bey’s vocals in the challenge, but there’s one star that nailed every single note. In a video posted to her Twitter on Aug. 5, Chlöe Bailey hopped onto the “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA” challenge trend and proved why she’s Beyoncé’s protégé — naturally, she slayed it.

In the midst of working on her own debut solo album, Chlöe gave her followers on Twitter a surprise performance of “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA” that did not disappoint. Chlöe didn’t just set up her camera, hit record, and wing it — it’s clear the singer took the time to set up in a recording studio and produce vocals that belong on a full-length album. The way she controlled her voice was mesmerizing and she breezed through each run without stumbling. The challenge requires skilled breath control and quick tone changes that are easily missed by novice vocalists. Singing like Beyoncé is next to impossible, but if there were anyone to even compare, it’s Chlöe Bailey.

This is far from the first time Chlöe has captured the internet’s attention with a Beyoncé cover. In 2015, Queen Bey saw a cover Chlöe and her sister, Halle, posted on YouTube of her song “Pretty Hurts” and immediately saw potential. Once Beyoncé heard the sisters’ angelic voices, she was quick to sign them to her record label, Parkwood Entertainment. Since signing onto the label, Chlöe x Halle have released one EP and two full-length records, the most recent being 2020’s Ungodly Hour, which is an R&B dream. While remaining committed to making music with her sister, Chlöe has also graced us with solo singles like “Treat Me” and “Have Mercy.”

The Bailey sisters have each been involved in projects of their own recently. Halle will play Ariel in the upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. Chlöe has focused on creating music of her own, launching a solo career that has amassed millions of listens on Spotify. But of course, as Chlöe’s new cover shows, the sisters will always have time to fangirl over Bey no matter how much their careers grow.