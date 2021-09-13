Fans Are Calling Chloe Bailey The Next Beyoncé After Her Epic VMAs Performance

Chloe Bailey is best known as one-half of the sister duo Chloe x Halle, but on Sept. 12, she delivered a dazzling solo performance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Sure, she and her younger sis have figured out the formula for releasing bop after bop, but Chloe definitely has music magic of her own. Chloe Bailey's 2021 VMAs performance even has some comparing her to Beyoncé.

Ahead of her solo debut, Chloe shared her excitement with fans online. “Today is the day!!!! ahhhh,” Chloe tweeted the morning of the performance. “To keep my mind clear im gonna stay off social media til after the performance (might do IG stories) just want you all to know how grateful i am for your love and support and i feel/see all the love. sooo excited. talk to y’all later tonight.”

Chloe’s younger sister Halle made an appearance at the VMAs to introduce her sister’s performance, so it seems she’s entirely supportive of Chloe’s new chapter as a solo artist. If Chloe was nervous, it wasn’t evident. She belted out her song “Have Mercy” with sheer confidence and busted out her best dance moves. There was no shortage of twerking and booty shaking during Chloe’s performance, and she had fans captivated the whole way through.

You can watch Chloe’s 2021 VMAs performance in full below.

Immediately after she took the stage, Twitter lit up with praise from fans. So many fans said her star power was immediately apparent.

One fan pointed out she slayed every second of her stage time. “Chloe smoked her whole performance,” they tweeted.

The biggest sign she delivered a flawless performance? Fans started comparing her to Beyoncé. Yep, some are calling Chloe the next Queen Bey.

It’s no secret Beyoncé has been Chloe x Halle’s biggest mentor since day one. Bey signed the duo to her management company, Parkwood Entertainment, in 2015. She also enlisted them for a cameo appearance in her visual album, Lemonade, in 2016. So, it makes sense that either of the sisters would take after Beyonce in their respective careers.

Chloe x Halle are still making music together, so don’t fret. But Chloe proved she can shine just as bright as a solo artist.