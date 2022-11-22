Justin Bieber Called Hailey His “Favorite Person” On Her Birthday

On Nov. 22, Hailey Bieber turned 26 — and her husband was more than ready to celebrate, posting a tribute one day before her actual birthday (which was technically her birthday in Japan, where the couple was celebrating). On Nov. 21, the “Peaches” singer took to Instagram to gush about his wife, and Justin’s birthday post for Hailey was adorable.

“HAPPY BIRFDAY (in Japan) TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING XOXO,” Justin wrote to Hailey, alongside several pictures of them together. “YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC 😭,” he added, “OBSESSED WITH EVERYTHING ABOUT YOU. LOVE YOU BUM BUM.” Love to see an all-caps birthday shoutout — really, just top-notch enthusiasm.

Hailey shared his post on her Instagram Story, adding “🥹🎂” and “PS, it’s my birthday already in Japan.. not back home yet.” In a follow-up, she wrote, “Thanks for all the early bday love but it’s not until tomorrow 🥲 🤍.” (I guess she was worried people would forget her real b-day?) Regardless of what timezone they’re in, it seems like Justin and Hailey are celebrating.

This isn’t the first time Justin has taken to social media to celebrate his wife’s big day, either. On Hailey’s 25th birthday, he shared an equally romantic post. “To my beloved birthday squish. My heart belongs to you. My eyes belong to you, my lips belong to you. I am yours. I am so blessed to be yours. You are my forever,” Justin wrote at the time. “Life has never made more sense until you became my wife.”

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Justin added, “I will never stop loving you, I will never stop holding you, and I will never stop protecting you. You my queen are more than enough for me and I will spend everyday making you feel like the queen that you are. As your grandma would say in her Portuguese accent ‘happy bursday baby’ love you until the end of time and then after that. :).”

Well, it seems like he toned down his caption game a little bit this year, but the sentiment is the same.