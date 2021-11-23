Justin's Poetic B-Day Tribute To Hailey Actually Made Me Tear Up

Justin Bieber shared the most heartwarming tribute for his wife, Hailey Bieber, on her 25th birthday. To celebrate her big day, the singer posted a series of romantic photos with his other half on Instagram, along with a lengthy caption promising to be by her side forever. “I will never stop loving you, I will never stop holding you, and I will never stop protecting you,” he wrote. You need to see Justin’s birthday tribute to Hailey because it’s the sweetest thing ever.

The model turned 25 on Monday, Nov. 22. While she received countless birthday messages from fans online, the most special shoutout came from her husband, who basically wrote a whole love letter for her on Instagram. “To my beloved birthday squish. My heart belongs to you. My eyes belong to you, my lips belong to you. I am yours. I am so blessed to be yours. You are my forever,” Justin’s caption began. “Life has never made more sense until you became my wife.”

The singer then promised Hailey that he’ll love her forever and will always remind her of how amazing she is. “I will never stop loving you, I will never stop holding you, and I will never stop protecting you,” he continued. “You my queen are more than enough for me and I will spend everyday making you feel like the queen that you are. As your grandma would say in her Portuguese accent ‘happy bursday baby’ love you until the end of time and then after that. :).”

Read Justin’s full Instagram tribute to Hailey for her 25th birthday below.

Justin and Hailey’s friends and family couldn’t help but gush over their sweet interaction. “❤️❤️❤️ HBD Hailey 🥳🥳🥳,” Justin’s stepmom, Chelsey Bieber, wrote. “Love y’all. Happy birthday @haileybieber,” the couple’s friend, Alfredo Flores, commented. “The cutest!!! Happy Birthday Hailey ❤️,” Kim Kardashian wrote. Hailey’s sister, Alaia Baldwin, also left a message: “HAPPY BURSDAY BABY! ❤️❤️❤️👯‍♀️👯‍♀️👯‍♀️.”

Hailey’s 25th birthday was one to remember — and she’ll likely have that caption in mind forever.