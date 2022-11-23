Kate Middleton’s tiara drought is finally over. While the Princess of Wales frequently wears jewelry from the royal family’s extensive collection, fans of the princess haven’t seen her wear a tiara since 2019, which is heartbreaking if you love a diamond-studded royal fashion moment. For Middleton’s first time wearing a tiara in nearly three years, the princess opted not only to dazzle, but also to pay tribute to her late mother-in-law. Middleton honored Princess Diana by wearing a pearl tiara and earrings that once belonged to the former Princess of Wales.

Of course, the royals can’t bust out their most impressive regalia for any old occasion, but they all donned their finest for the first state banquet of King Charles’ reign. Tuesday, Nov. 22 marked the first day of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to the United Kingdom. The royal family honored him at Buckingham Palace with a feast and, natch, the entire crew was dressed to the nines, but the Princess of Wales stood out in a striking Jenny Packham caped gown. Along with the pearl tiara, known as the Lover’s Knot tiara, and earrings, Middleton also wore a diamond cuff bracelet from the royal collection and the sashes and badges of her various honors, including the Royal Family order and the Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order star.

Pool/Getty Images

Middleton frequently reaches for the Lover’s Knot tiara for state banquets. She also wore the priceless headpiece when former President Trump visited the United Kingdom in 2019 and in 2018 when the royal family hosted the King and Queen of the Netherlands.

JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images

On both occasions, the Princess of Wales paired the tiara with royal jewels, but her most recent look stands out as a tribute to Princess Diana because of the specificity of the styling. The state banquet honoring President Ramaphosa was the first time Middleton wore this pair of her late mother-in-law’s earrings with the Lover’s Knot tiara. While Princess Diana didn’t pair this particular pair of earrings with what was reportedly her favorite tiara, she was photographed in them often.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Here’s to hoping the new Princess of Wales continues to honor the former with her jewelry choices for years to come and that she doesn’t make fans wait another three years to see her in a tiara again.