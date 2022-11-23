A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Nov. 22, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Harry & Meghan Thanked Elton John In Sweet New Video

No farewell would be complete without a touching tribute from friends. In honor of Elton John’s final North American shows as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, several celebrities showed the singer some love through a video message. One of the surprise celebrity appearances to send their well-wishes? That’d be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. They have several surprising connections to Elton, and everything about their brief shout-out was so sweet. READ MORE

16 Editor-Approved Viral Products That Make The Best Holiday Gifts

Gift-giving season is upon us, and, once again, you’re tasked with finding something special for your pickiest loved one, someone you don’t know very well (why does this happen every time you agree to participate in Secret Santa?), or someone you’re hoping to impress (is there a support group for people in situationships over the holidays?). We asked Elite Daily editors to share their recs for the viral products that are definitely worth gifting. READ MORE

TRENDING

7 Airport Hacks To Make Holiday Travel *Actually* Enjoyable

Who else has been personally victimized by the phrase holiday travel? Maybe your dad loves to rush the fam to get to the airport so early that you find yourself with four hours to spare. Perhaps you booked a flight with a long layover. You could find yourself stuck at the airport, waiting for your flight, for hours. Contrary to popular opinion, being stuck in an airport isn’t the nightmare it’s made out to be. READ MORE

The November New Moon’s Spiritual Meaning Is About Manifesting Your Dreams

Optimism is hanging in the air these days, and it’s starting to feel like anything’s possible. The first couple of weeks of November may have carried a much heavier vibe, but hope is finally on the horizon as the sun steps into the jovial, light-hearted sign of Sagittarius. With the mutable fire sign, this season is all about exploring the world around you with a fresh pair of eyes and effortlessly finding ways to see the best in things, no matter how bleak the unknown may seem. READ MORE

MORE FUN STUFF

