Harry & Meghan Thanked Elton John For This Lovely & Bittersweet Reason

No farewell would be complete without a touching tribute from friends. In honor of Elton John’s final North American shows as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, several celebrities showed the singer some love through a video message. One of the surprise celebrity appearances to send their well-wishes? That’d be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. They have several surprising connections to Elton, and everything about their brief shout-out was so sweet.

On Nov. 20, the “Tiny Dancer” icon performed at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, which was his final show in North America. The concert, titled Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, was livestreamed on Disney+, and the royal couple gave Elton all his well-deserved flowers in a special video.

“Hi Elton, we just wanted to say congratulations,” Meghan said to kick off a pre-recorded video that aired during the livestream. “We are just so proud of you. We’re so grateful that we were able to see you on your farewell tour also.”

Harry then chimed in to thank Elton for his friendship, particularly with his fondness for Harry and Meghan’s two children Archie and Lilibet, as well as his late mother, Princess Diana. “Thank you for entertaining everybody for so many decades,” Harry said. “Thank you for being the friend you were to my mom. Thank you for being our friend, thank you for being friends to our kids.” BRB, currently sobbing.

Harry concluded the brief video by teasing Elton about his forthcoming retirement. “Even though this is officially your retirement, this will not be your last gig. We know that. But we love you and congratulations on an incredible career,” Harry said.

Harry’s words certainly ring true, as Elton’s friendship with the royal family dates back decades. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the singer and Princess Diana met at an event at Windsor Castle in 1981, and their friendship continued for more than a decade. Harper’s Bazaar also reported that the friends went through a rough patch in the mid-’90s before reconciling shortly before Diana’s death in 1997.

Following Diana’s death, Elton rewrote “Candle in the Wind,” which was originally written for Marilyn Monroe, to honor Diana. He performed the rewritten song at Diana’s funeral in September 1997.

Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

After Diana’s death, the musician remained close to the royal family. In 2018, the duo earned a spot on Time’s Top 100 Most Influential List, and Elton fondly recalled meeting a young Harry at a private lunch at Kensington Palace.

“What a joy it has been to see that young boy grow to inherit his mother’s warmth, sense of humor, and courage to stand up and champion the causes he truly believes in,” Elton said in his essay for Harry. Later that year, Elton also performed at Meghan and Harry’s wedding at Windsor Castle.

In July 2019, the trio reunited at the European premiere of The Lion King film, which can be seen in the photo below. The “Rocket Man” crooner also took part in the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee concert this summer.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

One thing is for certain: Elton might be finishing up his days as a touring musician, but his life as a close friend to Harry and Meghan isn’t stopping anytime soon.