She’s back! On Monday, Aug. 8, Variety confirmed Britney Spears and Elton John recorded a song together called “Hold Me Closer,” which is reportedly a remix of Elton’s signature song, “Tiny Dancer.” The track will be Spears’ first new song release in over six years. Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait long because “Hold Me Closer” is expected to arrive in just a few days.

Rumors about their collaboration first spread on July 25 when Page Six reported the duo met at a recording studio in Beverly Hills to record an update of “Tiny Dancer.” According to the publication, the dup worked with producer Andrew Watt.

“This was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan,” an insider reportedly told Page Six. “They have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet — and it is incredible.” The source added that the two played the song for Universal Music, who said it would be “the song of the summer.”

KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP/Getty Images

A few weeks later, on Aug. 8, Elton officially announced the collaboration with Spears in an Instagram post. The photo featured the title of their new song, “Hold Me Closer,” along with a rose and rocket emoji, which might be a reference to Spears’ Rose project and Eltons 1972 hit “Rocket Man.”

Spears and Elton’s collaboration has been a long-time coming considering they’ve been friends for years. In fact, the “Toxic” singer previously attended Elton’s iconic Oscar party. In 2013, the two were pictured posing for photos at the annual event.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“Hold Me Closer” is definitely set to be the song of the summer with these two legends on the track.