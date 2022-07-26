Britney Spears has never shied away from reminding the world why she’s the Princess of Pop. The “Gimme More” singer flexed her still vocal talents on social media numerous times and even teased the idea of creating music again. I’m still reeling over the idea of a Blackout 2.0. Now, it looks like the pop star may actually be returning to the music scene soon thanks to a reported collaboration with the legendary Elton John. My heart can’t take this.

Page Six reported on July 25 that Britney will team up with Elton for an updated version of his 1971 classic, “Tiny Dancer.” A music industry insider reportedly told the publication that Britney and Elton met at a recording studio in Beverly Hills last week to rework the track.

“This was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan,” the insider told Page Six. “They have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet — and it is incredible.”

Page Six also reported that the insider noted the rumored single was produced by Andrew Watt, who is a Grammy-winning musician that’s worked with musical giants like Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, and Selena Gomez in. With an eclectic roster of artists under his producer belt, this upcoming collaboration between Spears and John sounds so promising.

“They’ve already played it for people at their record label, and everybody is freaking out. It is so good,” the source told Page Six. “They are saying this is going to be the song of the summer. Britney is officially back. She’s back to work, and she’s super excited.”

Also on July 25, People reported an industry source confirmed the collab, further cementing that the collaboration may just be well underway. According to People, the reworked single will be released next month by Universal Music.

Since successfully breaking free from her 13-year conservatorship last year, the “Toxic” performer has shown that she still has a soft spot for performing. I mean, have you seen those impressive clips of her sultry vocals or her dancing to her own iconic hits on Instagram?

She previously addressed her musical break in a lengthy Instagram post on Dec. 24. “I guess it seems odd to most now why I don't even do my music anymore...that's just the surface issues,” she wrote in the caption. “People have no idea the awful things that were done to me personally...and after what I've been through, I'm scared of people and the business!!!!”

Spears and John have not publicly confirmed this exciting duet; however, the idea of the two collaborating makes my tiny little heart dance.