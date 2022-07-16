Britney Proved She's Still Got It By Singing "Baby One More Time" On IG

Britney Spears is back and better than ever, and still hitting all the notes she did when she was just starting out as a pop icon over two decades ago. The 40-year-old singer brought back her ‘90s hit single “Baby One More Time” in an Instagram post on July 15, nearly 24 years after the song’s release on Oct. 23, 1998. She sang a new version of the song in a mirror selfie video filmed on her phone as her sultry voice serenaded her Instagram audience of 41.8 million followers. Britney was iconic in 1998 and she is just as iconic now in 2022, as is her debut single. There’s no denying Britney Spears’ video singing “Baby One More Time” in 2022 is making fans fall in love with her one more time.

“Baby One More Time” was released as Spears’ debut single by Jive Records when she was only 16 years old. It became a chart-topping hit that defined mainstream music in the late ‘90s. Fast forward 24 years later, and Spears surprised fans with a new, a cappella version of the song in an impromptu Instagram video filmed after she was apparently “doing laundry and separating clothes,” the star wrote in the caption. “I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time… maybe too long… and here’s me playing at my house with a different version of ‘Baby.’”

Spears said she has waited 14 years to release a new version of “Baby One More Time,” but wasn’t allowed to when she was under her 13-year conservatorship. “As the TEAM said NO and serves me with 4 girls, my sister included, doing a 5 minute version of 4 remixed songs to a T not even having to give effort or dance,” she wrote, seemingly referring to when Jamie Lynn Spears performed a medley of remixed Britney hits at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards. “They ruined it for me, embarrassed me and made me feel like absolutely nothing.” Britney is finally reclaiming her song and it’s about time.

During her conservatorship, her career decisions and finances were controlled by her father, Jamie Spears, and she had little say in what she could do. She needed permission from her conservators to leave her house, according to the #FreeBritney site. “They stood at my door and told me I can’t have my keys to my car and told me I couldn’t leave on my own,” Britney wrote in the July 15 Instagram post.

While she only sings part of the song in the self-shot video, it’s a promising sign that hopefully Britney will be releasing new music on her own terms soon. She wrote, “I share this because I am aware of my love and passion to sing… and my own family made a fool of me… I’m not going to be a victim !!!” Mic drop.