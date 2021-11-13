After 13 years, a judge terminated Britney Spears’ conservatorship on Nov. 12, so the #FreeBritney movement has come full swing. Now the star is officially celebrating by sharing her happiness with the world. ICYMI, Britney Spears’ Instagram after her conservatorship ended is too perfect.

Shortly after she received the good news, Spears took to Instagram to share a joyful video outside of the courthouse. The clip shows a huge crowd of supportive fans cheering for the pop star and the positive verdict. “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day!!!! Best day ever… praise the Lord… can I get an Amen????” Spears captioned the video. Pink "Free Britney" signs and flags were proudly waved outside the Los Angeles courthouse.

Spears also shared a since-deleted post with the caption, “I can’t freaking believe it !!!! Again … best day ever!!!!”

Spears wasn't the only one who post a celebratory Instagram. Her fiancé Sam Asghari shared a photo of the word freedom and captioned the post, “History was made today. Britney is Free!”

With her newfound freedom, Spears will finally be in charge of her own life after her lengthy conservatorship, which was put in place in 2008.

"What's next for Britney is up to one person — and this is the first time we can say this in a decade. It's up to Britney," Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart said in a press conference after the Nov. 12 hearing. "Britney, as of today, is a free woman."

Fans have followed the court proceedings very closely for months, especially after Spears' bombshell testimony at her June 23 hearing, when she divulged the details of her situation. Speaking out for the first time, she expressed her desire for the conservatorship to end, and also added that she hoped her father, Jamie Spears, would be charged with “conservatorship abuse.”

