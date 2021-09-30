Britney's First IG After Her Conservatorship Ruling Proves She's "On Cloud 9"

Britney Spears got one step closer to being freed from her 13-year conservatorship on Sept. 29, and fans who have been strong supporters of the Free Britney movement are beyond thrilled. As for Spears, she celebrated by taking to the skies. Britney Spears' first Instagram after her conservatorship ruling had vacation vibes written all over it.

The Los Angeles court’s decision to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as her conservator and supervisor of her $60 million estate is effective immediately, and it seems the pop star is happy with that decision. "[I’m] on cloud 9 right now,” Britney wrote on Instagram just hours after the ruling was made. She then went on to share more details from her vacation, which she took with fiancé Sam Asghari.

“First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane !!! Geez I was scared !!! Pssss bringing the ship home, JL ... Stay classy beautiful people !!!! New pics coming soon,” the caption read.

Britney’s fiancé was also elated with the court’s decision, and was sure to say so as he accompanied her on vaca. On Instagram Stories, he wrote, “She did this. Her fanbase is called an Army for a reason.”

You can see Britney’s first Instagram following her conservatorship ruling below.

As for Jamie, he doesn’t seem as thrilled with the way things have played out. He issued a statement on Sept. 30 via his attorney, Vivan Thoreen. “Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally,” the statement began. “For thirteen years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father.“ The statement went on to say anyone with mental health issues “can appreciate the tremendous amount of daily worry and work this required.”

“These facts make the outcome of yesterday’s hearing all the more disappointing, and frankly, a loss for Britney,” the statement continued. “Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney’s estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer.”

Jamie concluded his statement by saying he still hopes for the best for Britney. “Despite the suspension, Mr. Spears will continue to look out for the best interests of his daughter and work in good faith towards a positive resolution of all matters,” the statement, signed by Thoreen, concluded.

AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Separately, countless celebrities like Cher and Dionne Warwick spoke out after the verdict and celebrated Britney’s newfound freedom. As she enters a new chapter, it’s good to know she has friends in high places on her side.