Britney Celebrated Freedom After Her Dad Agreed To Step Down As Her Conservator

The latest update in the ongoing #FreeBritney battle is bringing joy to fans. On Thursday, Aug. 12, Jamie Spears agreed to leave Britney Spears’ conservatorship after 13 years. After the document was officially filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Britney Spears danced on Instagram to celebrate the long-awaited news.

Jamie Spears was in charge of his daughter Britney’s finances for the lengthy run of her conservatorship, which the court first put in place in 2008. After the official document stating her father would agree to step down from the conservatorship “when the time is right,” Britney got on Instagram to post some celebratory Instagram dances on Aug. 12, saying “letting go” is freedom. “You can see the last dance in red top I’m very hesitant when dancing but letting go is freedom,” Spear wrote alongside a one-minute dance video. “I’m not sure exactly why I’m being so cautious ... it might be my left foot that was broken talking to me !!!! You can tell when I turn but hopefully, I will let go thoroughly and follow through soon,” the singer concluded.

Shortly after, she also posted an illustration of a girl with flowers in her hair and butterflies flying around her. The singer didn’t add a caption for the pic, but fans took it as an expression of freedom and rebirth.

Spears’ posts about freedom seemed to come as a result of the document filed, though she didn’t explicitly reference them. In the court document, Jamie Spears' lawyer, Vivian Thoreen, stated, “it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears' best interests.” Despite Britney alleging her father unethically took advantage of his position as her conservator, Thoreen asserted there are “no actual grounds for suspending or removing" him from the conservatorship.

The pop star has accused her father of abusing his role for his financial gain, among other troubling accusations. Earlier this year, Britney filed a petition asking that Jamie be removed from the conservatorship role and charged with conservatorship abuse. In early August, her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, even filed legal documents to request to move Britney’s hearing regarding Jamie’s role in her conservatorship to August to speed up the process.

While the court document filed on Aug. 12 states Jamie will step down, it doesn’t say when that will occur. “Even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests,” Thoreen wrote.

"Mr. Spears is willing to step down when the time is right, but the transition needs to be orderly and include a resolution of matters pending before the court,” the lawyer continued.

Meanwhile, Britney’s attorney, Rosengart, has cited the alleged financial abuse from Jamie when filing the request to replace the singer’s father with Jason Rubin as the new conservator. In addition to reportedly profiting off of his daughter’s Las Vegas residency earnings, Rosengart also stated Jamie allegedly gives himself a $16,000 a month paycheck, which is more than Britney receives herself.

However long it takes for Jamie to leave Britney’s conservatorship, it’s clear that the singer and her fans are excited and hopeful for the future.