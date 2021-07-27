Here's Who Britney Wants To Replace Her Dad As Conservator ASAP

After 13 years, Jamie Spears may finally be out as conservator of Britney Spears’ finances. On Monday, July 26, the singer’s new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, filed a petition on her behalf to remove her father from her conservatorship. According to multiple reports, she requested Jason Rubin, a certified public accountant, to replace him as head of her estate. If you’re wondering who Jason Rubin is, here’s everything you need to know about him.

While fans would have loved for Britney’s 13-year conservatorship to end ASAP, a lot of progress has been made toward that goal in just the past month. After the star broke her silence on her conservatorship in a June 23 bombshell testimony, her court-appointed attorney Samuel Ingham III resigned from his position so Britney could choose her own legal counsel. The court approved Rosengart, who’s had a lot of experience representing celebrities in court, to be Britney’s lawyer on July 14.

The singer celebrated the news on Instagram, where she shared videos of herself literally doing cartwheels. “Coming along, folks ... coming along 🖕🏻!!!!! New with real representation today ... I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!!” she captioned her post.

Rosengart has wasted no time trying to fulfill Britney’s wish to remove her father as her conservator. On July 26, it was revealed he had filed a petition for Rubin to be the “successor” of her estate following Jamie. A hearing has been set for Dec. 13, 2021, to rule on Rubin’s placement. Until then, here’s what you should know about him.

Rubin is the president and co-founder of Certified Strategies, Inc., which is located in Woodland Hills, California. According to his LinkedIn profile, Rubin’s firm has had a lot of experience dealing with conservatorship cases. “We have been entrusted to administer over $250 million of assets. It is our goal to work with all parties that would result in effective and efficient administration of the estate assets by utilizing our expertise in business, financial, forensic accounting, and related legal matters,” it states. He has also been practicing as a full-time forensic accountant since 1993.

He works alongside Maya Rubin, who has a history of being a court-appointed trustee and conservator.

The future of Britney’s case is to be determined.