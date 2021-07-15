Britney Posted The Most Hopeful IG After Officially Getting Her Own Lawyer

Britney Spears is making strides in her quest to end her 13-years-long conservatorship. The singer posted a hope-filled Instagram on July 14 in which she opened up about her newly appointed lawyer and what that means for her legal battle moving forward. Her message coincided with a video of herself horseback riding, doing cartwheels, and looking generally happy and free. The video had fans in their feels, and she saw an outpouring of support as soon as it was posted. Britney Spears' Instagram about her new lawyer proves change is coming.

Spears’ previous lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, was her court-appointed attorney since her conservatorship was put in place in 2008. After he filed paperwork requesting to resign from the case on July 6, Spears sought the help of prosecutor Mathew Rosengart. Rosengart previously worked with the likes of Ben Affleck, Sean Penn, and Steven Spielberg, and she thinks he’s just the man for the job.

Spears’ gratitude over the change was immediately clear. “Coming along, folks ... coming along!!!!!” she captioned her Instagram post. “New with real representation today ... I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED!!!!”

At first, there was concern Spears wouldn’t be able to bring on new counsel because her father, Jamie Spears, has to approve of all major contracts she signs. Spears was all the more grateful when the change was solidified. “Thank you to my fans who are supporting me,” she continued. “You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all !!!!!”

Rosengart addressed the court on July 14, telling the judge it’s evident “this [conservatorship] isn’t working.” He requested Jamie Spears step down from his post as his daughter’s conservator. “If he loves his daughter, it is time to step aside — to move forward," Rosengart said. Spears’ father declined to do so, with his lawyer stating it wouldn’t be appropriate.

Rosengart isn’t the only one who has Spears back all the way. Her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, commented on her Instagram post with a show of support. “Internet is about to explode,” he wrote, adding the hashtag “#freebritney.”

By the sounds of it, there are more wins to come. Spears’ lawyer intends to file a petition soon with the end goal of ending the conservatorship entirely.