Britney Reportedly Wants Her Dad Removed As Conservator ASAP For This Reason

Britney Spears has made it very clear in recent months that she would like to see her dad, Jamie Spears, ousted from his spot as conservator of her finances, and it’s now apparent just how urgent her timeline is. According to TMZ, the pop star’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, filed legal documents requesting a change of date in Britney’s upcoming hearing regarding Jamie’s role in her conservatorship. Rosengart would like to see the hearing moved from September to August because Spears reportedly wants Jamie removed as conservator immediately. Elite Daily reached out to Jamie’s lawyer for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Rosengart was just recently appointed Britney’s lawyer in July, and he’s already set out to make major changes in her conservatorship trial. In the request to advance her next hearing, Rosengart stated “every day Jamie continues to act as conservator of Britney's estate, she feels traumatized and loses sleep.” Furthermore, he said, "every day that passes is another day of avoidable harm and prejudice to Ms. Spears and the Estate."

According to BuzzFeed, in his filing, Rosengart claimed Jamie didn't want Britney to take vacation to Maui for a vacation because he thought it was "unnecessary." He obviously eventually gave his approval (fans have seen the trip documented on Britney’s Instagram), but Rosengart thinks the "dispute caused understandable anguish to Ms. Spears," he said. And that’s completely understandable. Why does Britney have to defend her right to take a trip to Hawaii? Who’s to say she didn’t need a vacation?

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Rosengart backed up his filing with direct quotes from other staff members and members of Britney’s family. His request included a quote from her personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, who is also in favor of removing Jamie.

"Mr. Spears's removal as Conservator is critical to [Britney's] emotional health and well-being and in the best interests of the conservatee,” Montgomery stated. The filing also included a quote from Montgomery which said, "I have had numerous, ongoing conversations with the medical team and we all agree that it would be best for Ms. Spears' well-being and mental health that her father stop acting as Conservator."

While Britney’s next hearing was originally scheduled for Sept. 29, Rosengart is reportedly hoping it can be moved up to late August, which is the earliest the court’s calendar would permit.

Rosengart’s hiring marks the first time Britney has had a self-appointed lawyer throughout her conservatorship. With him on her team, she’s hoping progress will be made more quickly, and it seems that’s been the case thus far. In fact, Rosengart said if the court doesn’t move the hearing up, Jamie should be suspended from his duties “immediately.”