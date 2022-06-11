Britney Revealed She Had A Panic Attack Before Her Big Wedding

It’s officially wedding season, and so many celebrities are saying “I do” this summer. But it’s hard to imagine anyone will top the latest A-list ceremony: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s intimate wedding was held in their Californian mansion on June 9. ICYMI, so much happened. Spears’ ex-husband tried to crash the wedding, Madonna and Spears recreated their iconic 2003 MTV VMA kiss, and a star-studded list of celebrities including Paris Hilton and Selena Gomez were in attendance for the fairytale nuptials. Now that the magical day is over, Britney Spears shared all the details about her wedding to Sam Asghari on Instagram, including how the day got off to a bit of a rocky start.

The bride was glowing in a custom white gown by Donatella Versace, makeup by Charlotte and Sofia Tilbury, and glammed up in 62 carats’ worth of diamonds from Stephanie Gottlieb, according to Page Six. The magical day was celebrated with an exclusive list of around 60 guests from the couple’s inner circle, including Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, and more stars — Paris Hilton even said she turned down DJing for President Joe Biden to be there.

On June 10, Spears shared a few special moments from the wedding day in an Instagram post with a lengthy caption that simultaneously captured her excitement and nerves for the wedding. She revealed that she had a panic attack before pulling herself back together. “I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE’RE GETTING MARRIED 💍 !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together 🙄🙄 🙄,” she wrote.

Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Spears has been public about her struggle with mental health, which was compacted by the 13 year conservatorship she was finally able to terminate at the end of 2021. It’s so good to see her happy and finally getting to live her best life on her own terms. “It was the most spectacular day !!!” Spears wrote. “The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better 🎉 !!! So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock 😱 !!!”

The happy couple shared a video of the wedding in a joint Instagram post set to the song “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley, which Spears also reportedly walked down the aisle to. The caption reads “Fairytales are real 👸🏼🤴🏽,” showing a happily ever after is possible after all for the princess of pop, who’s found her prince charming.