A month after their April 9 wedding, newlyweds Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham have shared highlights from their big day with British Vogue. Though celebs like Gigi Hadid and Serena Williams were on their guest list, it’s the tender moments the couple had to themselves that now stand out. In the new British Vogue interview, Brooklyn recalled the first time he saw Nicola in her wedding dress. “The highlight of the whole wedding for me was seeing her for the first time in that dress,” he said. “It was the first time ever in my life when I felt like I couldn’t catch my breath.” Her custom Valentino dress (complete with an 11-foot-long train) would have made me speechless, too.

The interview also revealed part of Brooklyn’s wedding-day look included a gold pinky ring, which was a gift from Nicola. The inside of the gold band had a special engraving that matched her mother’s wedding band: “All my love, All my life.”

As they shared in the interview, the couple weren’t immediately destined for wedding bells when they met at Coachella in 2017. “We didn’t get along at first,” Nicola said. Evidently, sparks eventually flew and the two walked down the aisle.

In their 2020 engagement announcement on Instagram, Nicola sweetly wrote, “You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Your love is the most precious gift.”

The British Vogue story also included details about their wedding party’s speeches. Brooklyn’s brothers, Romeo and Cruz, poked fun at Brooklyn for his loved-up Instagram posts. And Brad Peltz, Nicola’s brother and man of honor, offered advice to his new brother-in-law. “Rule number one: Happy wife, happy life. Rule number two: Don’t f*ck up rule number one,” Brad said. The best part? The advice Brooklyn’s father, David Beckham, gave him: “He said, ‘The most important thing is to make each other happy. And treat your Mrs. like gold.’”

All in all, it sounded like one perfect night.