Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are married, and they began their lives as husband and wife with one of the most star-studded celebrations ever. The couple tied the knot on Saturday, April 9 in a glamorous wedding at the bride’s family estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Brooklyn Beckham and Nicole Peltz’s wedding had a seriously next-level guest list, which reportedly included Gigi Hadid, Nicole Richie, and Tom Brady, per Vanity Fair. Of course, Brooklyn’s celeb parents, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, were also in attendance.

Brooklyn and Peltz’s Palm Beach wedding was certainly a hotspot for celebs this past weekend. An insider told People that Brooklyn and Peltz said their vows in front of almost 600 guests during the wedding, which included a traditional Jewish ceremony.

Of course, the star-studded guest list included Peltz’s and Brooklyn’s families, which means Brooklyn’s parents, Victoria and David, were in attendance. Page Six also reported that Gigi Hadid, Nicole Richie, Elizabeth Hurley, Tom Brady, and Gisele Bündchen were on the guest list. Victoria Beckham’s old bandmates — Mel. B, Mel C., and Emma Bunton — also made it on the list for a mini Spice Girls reunion.

According to photos from the wedding featured in the New York Post, tennis icons Serena Williams and Venus Williams were there to celebrate the couple, along with Gordon Ramsay and Eva Longoria.

A source told Page Six prior to the event that Snoop Dogg was scheduled to DJ the after-ceremony celebration, which also reportedly featured a performance by Bruno Mars.

Peltz certainly looked stunning in her Valentino wedding dress, which was ivory white. She told CR Fashion Book in November 2021 that she flew to Rome to meet with Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli, who created her dress. “The first time I went to Rome, I brought my mom and my brother Brad, who's actually my man of honor, and then Leslie Fremar who's one of my best friends in the whole world,” Peltz shared. “It is really a beautiful thing to be a part of, and it's very exciting."

With such a beautiful celebration and a stacked guest list, Brooklyn and Peltz’s wedding was certainly the event of the year.