Do those wedding bells sound like “Lucky” to anyone else? After nearly five years together, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got married on June 9. The singer and the actor tied the knot in the backyard of her mansion in Thousand Oaks, California, exchanging vows in front of a gorgeous pink floral display.

The wedding was fit for a princess — the princess of pop, that is. "Britney walked herself down the aisle. She looked absolutely stunning in her main dress," an insider told People on June 10. "She cried happy tears at some moments."

"As soon as she walked down the aisle and saw Sam, she had the biggest smile," a second source told People, adding, "Britney danced for hours at the reception. You could tell that she had the best time.”

Britney wore a custom Versace gown that featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and a high slit up one side. Per People, she rocked two other looks throughout the night before exiting the wedding alongside her new husband around 11:30 p.m. in a white Rolls Royce with a “Just Married” sign.

The star-studded guest list included Selena Gomez, Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Drew Barrymore — though notably, the only immediate family member from the bride’s side was her brother, Bryan Spears. Her parents, Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears, sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, and sons, Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline, were not in attendance.

Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock.

The celebration was “the happiest night for Britney,” a source told People. “She wanted a fairytale wedding and she got it ... She is very excited to be married. She looks forward to a future with Sam."

The wedding was magical, but the day started out on a toxic note. Britney’s first husband, Jason Alexander, was arrested outside her home on the morning of June 9 after he appeared to crash the wedding without an invitation. Per E!, he reportedly told a worker at the wedding, "I'm her first husband. "I'm here to crash the wedding because nobody is here except Sam. Where the f*ck is the family?”

According to Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, Jason is not that innocent. “I look forward to working closely with law enforcement to ensure he is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he told E!. “I am livid by this intrusion." Britney and Jason, childhood friends, got married in Las Vegas in January 2004 and annulled the union 55 hours later.

On June 8, TMZ reported that Britney and Sam would be getting married in an intimate ceremony on June 9, surrounded by family and friends. The guest list sounded pretty exclusive. Per the outlet, only about 100 people were invited — and some big names did not make the cut. Though Britney’s brother Bryan was reportedly invited, the same can’t be said for the rest of her fam. Following the difficult conservatorship battle, Britney and Sam reportedly did not extend invitations to the singer’s mom Lynne Spears, dad Jamie Spears, and sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

Um, can you really blame them? On June 23, 2021, Britney opened up about the limits of her conservatorship in a court testimony. “I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal, I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby,” she said. Yeah, I wouldn’t invite anyone involved in that to my wedding, either.

Though no one really expected Britney and Sam to get hitched on a random Thursday in June (apparently, it really is impossible to find an open Saturday wedding venue these days), their marriage shouldn’t exactly come as a surprise. Britney and Sam first announced their engagement in September 2021, posting their update to Instagram. At the time, Britney shared a video of her, Sam, and the ring with the caption, “I can’t f*cking believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!”

Nine months later, and Britney can add another ring to that finger. Congrats to the happy couple!