Britney Just Revealed 1 Major Detail About Her Wedding Dress

Wedding bells aren’t the only thing in Britney Spears’ future... a beautiful dress is, too! Spears revealed who will be designing her dress for her impending wedding to fiancé Sam Asghari, and it’s going to be a high fashion affair. The one and only Donatella Versace will be doing the honors and, according to Spears, the gown is already in production.

Spears and Asghari first announced their engagement on Sept. 12 and shared the exciting update with fans on Instagram. “I can’t f*cking believe it,” Spears wrote in her caption. In the short video slip, she waved her engagement ring at the camera and kissed her man on the cheek.

The couple hasn’t set a date just yet (at least not publicly), but it seems Spears has kicked her wedding planning into high gear. She took to TikTok on Oct. 4 to reveal a few of their top wedding destinations. She and Asghari are debating between tying the knot in Italy, Greece, Australia or New York City.

But perhaps most importantly of all, Spears is going to look stunning as she walks down the aisle with a gown designed by the one and only Donatella Versace. Spears shared a photo of herself in a pastel pink gown on Nov. 9 and promised that her real dress was in the works.

"No … this is not my wedding dress bahahah !!!! Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak,” Spears wrote, also adding, “have a good night folks !!!!"

Spears’ fans were elated to see new details about her wedding emerge and shared their excitement in the comments. "Britney and Donatella are a super duo OMG," one fan wrote. “You’ll have the wedding of your dreams,” another fan said. Even superstar singer Iggy Azalea dropped a comment. “Icon behavior!” she wrote below Spears’ pic.

Asghari has been there for Spears every step of the way throughout her grueling conservatorship trial, so it’s sweet to see the couple get the happy ending they deserve. And with a custom Versace gown, Spears will be looking like a real-life princess on her wedding day.