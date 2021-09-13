Celebrations are in order for the Britney Army, and the star herself! Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announced their engagement on Sept. 12 after more than four years together, and their announcement post will make you happy cry. The news Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are engaged has fans losing it, especially after seeing the size of her ring.

Fans have been wondering for quite some time when (or if) Spears and Asghari would announce their plans to marry. The pair is always jet-setting somewhere new, and Asghari has consistently been supportive of Spears’ quest to end her conservatorship. So, it was the best news when Brit took the Instagram to flash her new sparkler. In a sweet video clip, she and Asghari were seen smiling from ear-to-ear as she showed off her diamond.

“I can’t f*cking believe it,” Spears captioned her post. The video showed the pop star visibly gasping before then holding up her hand to show off her sizable ring. Asghari also shared the news on his own Instagram page. In his post, he kissed his bride-to-be as she flipped off the camera with her ring finger. Asghari captioned the post with the king and queen emojis. You can see Spears’ and Asghari’s engagement announcement below.

Asghari's manager, Brandon Cohen, also confirmed the engagement in a statement to People. "The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication, and love expressed to them," said Cohen. The rep said Spears' ring was designed by NYC jeweler Roman Malayev who “couldn't be happier to be involved and make this one-of-a-kind ring.”

Spears and Asghari have yet to announce a date for their wedding, but when they do, it’s bound to be a special day. Both stars have been open about the depth their relationship. In August, Spears praised her fiancé for his endless support.

"Not only has this cute asshole been with me through the hardest years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook!" she wrote on Instagram. "Fast & Furious franchise, don't miss out on your next star.”

In her June 23 testimony regarding her conservatorship, Spears stated she would like to marry and have more children. Now, it looks like she’s one step closer to having that dream come true.