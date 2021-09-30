Toxic no more. Britney Spears’ father — James P. Spears (also known as Jamie) — has been suspended from the pop star’s conservatorship. And oh my goodness gracious, Britney fans are over the moon. But the most excited fan of all might just be Britney’s infinitely supportive fiancé — because, unsurprisingly, Sam Asghari’s reaction to Britney’s freedom was absolutely adorable.

“Free Britney!” he wrote on his Instagram story on Sept. 29. “Congratulations!!!!!!!!!” Yes, with that many enthusiastic exclamation points! He followed it up with a photo of Britney’s hand (featuring her gorgeous new engagement ring, of course) in his, holding a rose.

“She did this,” he then wrote in all caps, above a picture of a fierce-looking lioness (his nickname for Britney). “Her fan base [sic] is called the army for a reason.” He also shared a video of a group of charming older women singing Britney’s first-ever hit, “Baby One More Time.”

“Mood… all day,” he wrote. Be still my heart.

For those who haven’t been following the #FreeBritney movement, Britney was placed under a conservatorship in 2008 (in which another person — in this case, Britney’s father Jamie — is in charge of one’s mental health, physical health, and financial decisions).

Concerned fans have long believed this conservatorship was an abusive one, fearing Britney was being forced to surrender control of her life against her will; she has been fighting to end it for several years.

“I just want my life back,” Britney said at a court hearing in June.

And on Sept. 29, Judge Brenda Penny freed Britney from her father’s oversight, suspending Jamie Spears from his role as the overseer of Britney’s estate (worth a whopping $60 million).

“The current situation is not tenable,” Penny said.

She named accountant John Zabel as the temporary conservator of Britney’s finances instead (as her legal team requested), pushing Britney one step closer to terminating the conservatorship entirely. The next hearing is set for Nov. 12.

“On cloud 9 right now 🤩☁️✈️ !!!!” Britney wrote in an Instagram caption shortly after the ruling was announced, accompanied by photos and videos from her current vacation with Sam.

We’re also on cloud nine — congratulations, Britney!