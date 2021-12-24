Get ready, there might be new Britney tunes coming your way. Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship ended in November, the princess of pop has been embracing her newfound freedom. She’s been traveling with her fiancé, Sam Asghari, celebrating her birthday, and getting back to what she does best: making music.

On Wednesday, Dec. 22., Spears posted a video of herself doing a vocal warm-up on Instagram. The since-deleted caption was about overcoming the difficulties she faced during her 13-year conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears. "I just realized this today, guys... after what my family tried to do to me three years ago... I needed to be my own cheerleader !!!! God knows they weren't," she began. "So I just read up on my self [sic,] and this is what I found: Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears is one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history with nearly 100 million records sold worldwide."

The pop star continued to recount her successes, writing, "In the U.S. alone, she has sold more than 70 million albums, singles, and songs, according to Nielsen Music." Then, in a sly mention, Spears added that she's working on something new. "Pssss new song in the works ... I'm gonna let you know what I mean," she concluded.

Her vocal warm-up featured an impressive jump between octaves as she stared ahead in her bathroom mirror and held her phone to film the quick video.

It's unclear why Spears removed the caption from the post, but it's possible she wasn't supposed to reveal any deets if she’s working on new music.

Her announcement comes a week after she teased a new addition to the Spears family. "New addition to the family 😲 guess if it's a boy or a girl 🤗 🎀 … thank you again baby @samasghari," wrote Spears. The caption featured alongside a video of the pop star rocking back and forth with a baby bottle, though it's unclear what she's holding in her arms. Spears has hinted about wanting a baby with Asghari, but the post is likely to do with a new pet.

Spears got a new puppy from Asghari in early October: a Doberman named Porsha. He shared a sweet Instagram video showing off the new family member in an Instagram video at the time. The clip gave fans a good glimpse at the sweet pup and began with someone behind the camera asking Asghari who "the new addition" was. "Her name is Porsha, and she's meant to unconditionally love you, and it's going to be trained to protect you from any motherf*cker that comes around you with bad intentions," Asghari revealed.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Although Spears' Instagram post about working on new music seems to mean there's a new song on the horizon, fans may need to be patient. In an Oct. 6 article, a source close to Spears reportedly told People that Spears was "just not ready" to go back to performing yet. Spears’ last album was her ninth studio release, 2016’s Glory.

Whatever the case, fans will be here for when she drops a new song.