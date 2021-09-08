Jamie Spears Reportedly Requested To End Britney's Conservatorship, Finally

After months of attempts from Britney Spears’ legal team to have her conservatorship terminated, her father, Jamie Spears, has finally relented. Jamie has been at the helm of the pop star’s financial estate since 2008, when the conservatorship was first put in place. It has been called into question by Britney (and her fanbase) whether the conservatorship is still necessary and appropriate after all these years. So, given the circumstances, Jamie Spears’ request to end Britney’s conservatorship is a call for celebration.

In a court filing obtained by CNN on Sept. 7, an attorney for Jamie explained his decision to finally put the termination request in. "Recent events related to this conservatorship have called into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist," the filing stated.

Spears’ father acknowledged the fact is daughter feels trapped in the conservatorship and is seeking a life that will enable her to spend her money as she sees fit.

"Ms. Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship,” the filing read. “She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy. She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight. She wants to be able to get married and have a baby, if she so chooses. In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding.”

It’s interesting Jamie chose to put the termination request in now, after his daughter was forced to wage a months-long battle to get him to do just that. The singer has accused her father of mismanagement of her estate, and, in July, she formally requested the court remove her father.

Now, her father has finally leveled with her legal team. "As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter. If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance," the filing said.

The Britney Army is already celebrating the announcement, as is her attorney, Matthew Mathew Rosengart. "This filing represents another legal victory for Britney Spears -- a massive one -- as well as vindication for Ms. Spears," Rosengart said in a statement to CNN.

However, Rosengart also stated he believes Mr. Spears stepped down for a selfish reason, not because it was the best choice for his daughter. "It appears that Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath,” the attorney said.

The Britney Army seems to agree, and the termination request has hardly put Jamie in their good graces. But at the end of the day, fans are just happy to see the #FreeBritney movement gain real momentum after so many years.