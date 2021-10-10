This Video Of Sam Asghari Giving Britney A Puppy Is The Cutest Thing You'll See

Britney Spears is ready to take on life after winning her conservatorship battle, and there’s even a new pooch to join her. The singer’s fiancé, Sam Asghari, got Britney Spears a dog named Porsha that’s seriously adorable. But the four-legged friend isn’t just for cuddles, he’ll also be taking on the role of protector.

Asghari unveiled the pooch to fans in an Instagram video on Friday. Oct. 8, along with the caption, "Surprised my fiancé with our newest member to the Family. Porsha #doberman #homesecurity." In the clip, Asghari is shown holding and petting the pooch as he speaks to Spears, who asks, "Who's the new addition to the family?" Asghari responds, "Her name is Porsha and she's meant to unconditionally love you and it's going to be trained to protect you from any motherf*cker that comes around you with bad intentions.” In the Instagram series, Asghari also shared a pic of Porsha on her own and a snap of the pup’s small little paw.

It makes sense that Asghari chose a Doberman dog to keep his fiancé safe, since the breed grows to a much larger size than the toy breeds the singer usually owns. Naturally, the adorable dog is certainly getting plenty of love from fans who are raving about the pup in the comments section.

Asghari, who got engaged with Spears on Sept. 12, has certainly been such a supportive partner during their relationship. A source even told People that Asghari is not only a “great influence on Britney,” but he’s “encouraged her to think about performing again." Though Asghari has been reportedly encouraging his fiancé to hit the stage again, the source also added that Spears appears to be “just not ready.”

Spears also shared that she didn’t have any plans yet to perform again in an Instagram video posted in June 2021, where she stated that she was focusing on herself. "Am I ready to take the stage again? Will I ever take the stage again?" Spears said. "I have no idea. I'm having fun right now. I'm in a transition in my life and I'm enjoying myself.”

With the addition of a new pooch to the family, it looks like Spears has plenty of positive changes to celebrate this year.