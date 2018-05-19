After Prince Harry married Meghan Markle during a star-studded ceremony on Saturday, May 19, the duo headed to their lunchtime wedding reception at St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle where the bride was serenaded by a musician with close ties to the royal family. During the reception, Sir Elton John helped the newlyweds celebrate their first moments of marriage by singing for them, and it's giving me all the feelings. Elton John's performance at the royal wedding reception featured one of his best hit songs, and he dedicated the tear-jerker to Meghan Markle.

In a statement shared on Twitter on Saturday, Kensington Palace confirmed that the “Bennie & The Jets” hitmaker would be performing at the initial 600-person royal reception after being invited by the groom “in recognition of the close connection he has with Prince Harry and his family.”

