Optimism is hanging in the air these days, and it’s starting to feel like anything’s possible. The first couple of weeks of November may have carried a much heavier vibe, but hope is finally on the horizon as the sun steps into the jovial, light-hearted sign of Sagittarius. As a mutable fire sign, this season is all about exploring the world around you with a fresh pair of eyes and effortlessly finding ways to see the best in things, no matter how bleak the unknown may seem. With eclipse season finally in the rearview, the November 2022 new moon’s spiritual meaning is all about connecting with your future dreams and ideals.

Sagittarius season brings enthusiasm and cheerfulness to the forefront, while seeking to embark on a new adventure at every turn. While this energy may not be the most consistent, you’ll be too busy seeking out your next thrill to notice any unfinished business. As the knowledge-oriented sign of the zodiac, Sagittarius is all about weeding through excessive information to find truth, and sharing that truth with anyone willing to listen. This sign is all about embracing the big picture, and the upcoming new moon in Sagittarius on Nov. 23 is prioritizing broader perspectives.

Ashley Cooper/Corbis/Getty Images

When Is The November 2022 New Moon In Sagittarius?

On Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:57 p.m. EST, the sun and moon will conjoin in the Jupiter-ruled sign of Sagittarius, shining a light on fresh starts for everyone. Since Jupiter will also be stationing direct in Pisces on this day, expansive dreams, hopes, and ideals will be a major theme during this lunation. It’s a great day to envision what’s possible, even if you don’t have all of the necessary information yet. No dream will be off limits — it’s time to take a leap of faith. Luck is truly on your side, so don’t let fear or doubt stand in your way.

Since Sagittarius is a sign all about broadening horizons, each sign may be a bit more prone to excessive behaviors on this day, specifically regarding the house in their birth chart this sign rules over. While taking drastic action will be encouraged, don’t overdo it. You don’t want to make any big promise or initiate any grand gestures that you may not be able to live up to. Instead, allow yourself the freedom to explore any major ideals or thoughts without making any definitive decisions. That way, if you decide you want to change your mind, it won’t be too late.

This new moon is an ideal time to set intentions or do any kind of manifestation work. Since this will be the final time Jupiter will be in any sign of its domicile until 2030, it’s a great time to embark on a new project or endeavor that you’re hoping to see blossom and expand. Don’t hold back, because there are currently no obstacles standing between you and your dreams.