Ugh, things are reportedly over for Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker. Per reports, Jenner and Booker broke up in October, keeping their new status quiet until Nov. 21. The reason behind their split? Fortunately, it doesn’t sound like there is any bad blood — just two busy people who wanted to focus on their careers, rather than their relationship.

"Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," a source told People about Jenner and Booker’s breakup on Nov. 21. Another insider explained that there was zero bad blood. "They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best."

The duo started dating in April 2020 — or, at least, that’s when relationship rumors started following them. After Jenner and Booker were spotted on a road trip in Sedona, AZ, it certainly seemed like they had a connection. However, at the time, a source told TMZ it was nothing but friendship. "Devin is a friend,” the insider claimed. “[Their small friend group] took a road trip for some much-needed air.”

The then-couple didn’t become IG official until February 2021. Things seemed smooth-sailing for a while before split rumors started in June 2022. At the time, a source told E!, “Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half." The source claimed, “Once they got back [from Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding], they started to feel like they weren’t aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles.” However, only a few days later, they were spotted in Bridgehampton, NY, looking very much together.

Sooo, there’s a chance they could also rekindle things this time around. But there’s some new tea surrounding Jenner already: She did go to her ex Harry Styles’ concert on Nov. 14, and according to a fan, Styles blew Jenner a kiss during his performance. Of course, it’s hard to tell the direction of a blown kiss — even when you’re not in a venue full of over 15,000 people. Still, he and Olivia Wilde did just break up, per reports, and he and Jenner stayed friends post-breakup (they even reunited for “Spill Your Guts” on The Late Late Show in 2019).

It’s still early to say, but maybe there could be a Hendall/Karry reunion in the cards.