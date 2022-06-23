I guess not every Kar-Jenner fam love story can be as fairytale-esque as Kravis and Kete. Kendall Jenner and her Phoenix Suns star boyfriend Devin Booker have reportedly broken up after two years together, and I’m gonna need some tissues, stat. The model and athlete were first rumored to be dating back in June 2020. Although things seemed to be going well, two years later, sources claimed they’re going their separate ways. Maybe not permanently, though? According to reports, there’s no bad blood between this duo. Here’s what sources said about why Jenner and Booker reportedly broke up — and why a potential reunion could still be in the cards (fingers crossed).

On June 22, a source told E!, “Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half." As it turns out, Kravis’ Italian wedding extravaganza may have been Jenner and Booker’s last date night for the foreseeable future. The source added, “Once they got back, they started to feel like they weren’t aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles.” Totally valid, but uh... yeah, I’m still crying.

Apparently, Jenner was the one to break things off. She reportedly told Booker that she “wanted space and time apart.” The silver lining? Per sources, there is a possibility of reconciliation in their future. The insider added that the former couple has “been in touch since [their breakup] and do care about one another.” As of June 23, the rumored exes even still follow each other on Insta, so all signs point to an amicable split so far. Sounds like Jenner and Booker are just having an IRL version of a Gabriella Montez’s “Gotta Go My Own Way” moment. Booker is a basketball icon like Troy Bolton, after all.

NINO/GC Images/Getty Images

Jenner and Booker’s split comes as a bit of a shock after all the cute AF double dates with Hailey and Justin Bieber and the countless times Jenner sweetly supported her man on at his basketball games. Not to mention, the Hulu star recently hinted at a possible future family with Booker during a June 9 Kardashians episode. She said on the show, “Oh my god, being in a baby store feels real for me these days. Just like the day is coming for me, you know?” IMO, Jenner would make a fab mom regardless of her relationship status.

Here’s hoping Jenner and Booker do, in fact, ~find a place in this world someday~ à la Troy and Gabriella — but in the meantime, wishing both the former lovebirds the best as they reportedly navigate single life.