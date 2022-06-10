Wait, Does Kendall Jenner Want A Baby? She Dropped A Major Hint

After a June 9 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, it seems like Kendall Jenner might be catching a case of baby fever. Apart from being one of the most highly-paid supermodels in the world, Kendall is the only member of the Kardashian sister squad without a baby (yet) — although, she definitely reigns supreme as the #1 cool auntie in my book. Kendall has officially been dating NBA player Devin Booker for a little over a year and based on her comments during a recent episode of The Kardashians, viewers are wondering if a baby is in the couple’s future. So… does Kendall actually want a baby with Devin? Let’s discuss.

During the Kardashians episode, Kendall went shopping with sister Khloé Kardashian for Kylie Jenner, who was pregnant at the time of filming. During the adventure, Kendall confessed to Khloé, “Oh my god, being in a baby store feels real for me these days. Just like the day is coming for me, you know?” Jenner also mentioned that, at 26 years old, having a baby “feels a little more real” for her now. Although being 26 doesn’t necessarily mean that time is ticking, all of Jenner’s siblings have had babies already, leaving some people (aka her mom, Kris Jenner) to wonder if and when it’s her turn. Let’s be clear: It’s entirely up to her when the time is right for that step. But naturally, her comments about baby fever are sparking some questions about her plans.

NINO/GC Images/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time the model has had babies on the brain. Jenner has apparently received unsolicited pressure in the past from Kris to start a family of her own. In April, the supermodel told E!, “[My mom] will just randomly text me and be like, ‘I think it’s time,’ and I’m like, ‘Is this not up to me?!’” Kendall isn’t wrong.

Apparently, this conversation’s still happening. On a May 26 episode of The Kardashians, Jenner told her mother, “You keep telling me, ‘You’re not getting any younger.’ But guess what? I don’t know if I’m ready yet.” Apparently, Kris took it upon herself to call their OBGYN to ask if Kendall should freeze her eggs soon — to which her daughter responded, “I still have a lot to figure out before I can, like, welcome a child into my life. I’m still, like, enjoying life on my own. And I’m OK with that right now.” You tell her, Kendall!

As we know, Kendall’s siblings certainly haven’t slowed down when it comes to growing the fam. When you add up all of the babies from the Jenner and Kardashian sides, that makes Kendall an auntie to 20 nieces and nephews — which, TBH, sounds exhausting.

I imagine that being surrounded by so many babies naturally leads to some mixed feelings about having kids of your own, and it sounds like that’s the case for Kendall. Back in 2018, she joked about baby fever on The Ellen Degeneres Show, saying, “I have moments when I’m like, ‘Do I have baby fever?’ but I don’t!" Despite feeling pressure from her mom to have a child, Jenner seems to be doing just fine on her own and even clapped back at pregnancy rumors with the best Twitter response ever: “i just like bagels ok!!”

At the end of the day, it’s hard not to appreciate how supportive Kendall is of her sisters and their kids. In a March 2022 YouTube video, Kendall told her younger sister Kylie, “I look up to you so much when it comes to how you raise Stormi and how you’re gonna raise your new baby.”

As of right now, Kendall appears to love being an auntie and hasn’t explicitly said she wants to start a family. But based on her recent “baby fever” moment on The Kardashians, perhaps she’s warming up to the idea of a little one. One thing’s for sure: The star has a majorly successful career and life ahead of her, and whatever she decides, I’m sure she’ll have the fam’s support. Here’s to hoping her sisters pay back at least some babysitting time.