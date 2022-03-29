It seems Khloé Kardashian is finally leaving the Tristan Thompson toxicity™ in 2021 and claiming all the self-love vibes for 2022. On March 25, People sources claimed that the almost six year on-again, off-again relationship between Khloé and Tristan had permanently dug its grave, never to be rekindled again. However, looking back on the couple’s confusing track record of messy breakups and quick reunions, fans can’t help but wonder, is Khloé truly over Tristan in 2022? Through all the cheating scandals as well as the paternity test drama that ended their relationship for good, Khloé seemed to try her hardest to make the relationship work, not just for her sake, but for their 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

But Khloé has reportedly given up on mending the romantic side of her relationship with Tristan. And apparently, closure really is the key to happiness. “As badly as last year ended for Khloé,” — the paternity test drama took up most of her December and January, by the way — “this year is already bringing her more happiness. Khloé is doing great,” a source claimed to People on March 25. The insider added that Khloé “truly seems over him” as she focuses more on “staying positive” in the new year.

To keep that happiness flowing, Khloé is reportedly setting lots of healthy boundaries within her co-parenting relationship with Tristan — with a source claiming that the duo has “very little contact.” While Khloé continues to focus on being a devoted mother to True, sources claimed she may be moving on romantically, too. “She is dating and feeling good about herself,” an insider said.

But Khloé isn’t entering the dating pool completely alone. She has reportedly been getting plenty of encouragement from big sister Kim. Per People, Kim and Khloé began to rely on each other’s support more following Khloé’s breakup with Tristan as well as the very public divorce drama playing out between Kim and Kanye “Ye” West.

Still, according to sources, Khloé isn’t quite ready to find someone. On March 10, an insider claimed to Entertainment Tonight that even though Kim and Kourtney have encouraged Khloé to get back into the dating scene, “she is happy being single and with True for now.” Apparently, she wants her next relationship to happen “organically,” but that hasn’t stopped Kourtney from reportedly trying to set her up with a few of Travis Barker's punk-rock friends… Let’s just say, it seems like Khloé’s not necessarily looking for a man who projects major Edward Cullen energy.

As Khloé prepares for the April 14 release of her family’s new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, it sounds like one of her priorities is simply dealing with the past. If you (somehow) missed the most recent bout of Khloé-Tristan drama: After sparking engagement rumors in April of 2021, the couple split shortly after in June. In December of 2021, Tristan publicly admitted to cheating on Khloé — albeit in a cringey Instagram Story, right after posting about the son he conceived while he and Khloé were still together. And yes, the new series will show how all of this went down, as painful as that may be. In a March 9 feature interview, Khloé told Variety that she is not looking forward to re-experiencing the hurtful emotions she felt within her relationship with Tristan. “I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about,” she said.

Even though some painful memories may be ahead, it sounds like Khloé is looking on the bright side of things. Here’s hoping the positivity continues to flow for her this year!