Kylie Jenner gave fans a rare glimpse of her baby boy, and naturally, the internet is going wild. Jenner shared a pic of her and Travis Scott’s 3-month-old son in an Instagram Story on Saturday, May 28. The photo features a seriously adorable look at the baby’s little feet next to his 4-year-old sister, Stormi Webster.

Jenner treated fans to a pic of her 3-month-old son — whose name hasn’t been publicly revealed yet — in an Instagram Story on May 28. Of course, the photo is seriously adorable, and features the baby's little feet at the bottom of a Fisher-Price Jumperoo. The baby’s sister, Stormi, has her feet next to her brother’s for a sweet sibling moment. Jenner captioned the pic, "I made these little feet."

The billionaire has occasionally shared glimpses of her baby boy ever since he was born on Feb. 2, but his face hasn’t yet been revealed to the public — nor his new name. Jenner shared in March that the baby was no longer named Wolf, after first announcing the name in February. Khloé Kardashian revealed she was the one who had come up with the unique name in the Thursday, May 26 episode of Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner recently paid tribute to her son for Mother’s Day in May by posting moments from her pregnancy on Instagram. The post, which was captioned, “Every day should be Mother’s Day 🤍🙏🏼 thank you God for my two beautiful blessings,” featured 3-D sonogram footage, as well as a shot of her holding her son’s hand.

The Lip Kit queen also shared a quick peek at her baby boy’s shoes when she posted a YouTube video of her and her family getting ready to go to the Met Gala in May. “Look at my son's cute shoes," Jenner said. "He can't even walk in them."

Though Jenner hasn’t revealed her baby’s face yet, these rare glimpses at the boy are certainly a treat for fans of the adorable family.